Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission was recently selected for this year’s John W. Britt Community Service award by the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association.
The award is given to a non-law enforcement agency/entity that makes a significant contribution to the efforts of liquor and/or tobacco enforcement and demonstrates program effectiveness through underlying efforts and practices.
In its announcement during its annual conference Sept. 26-28 in Pittsburgh, NLLEA said AICDAC “is an exemplary example of programming and partnerships that have made and continue to make contributions to enhance the efforts of liquor enforcement and raise awareness in the prevention of underage drinking through environmental strategies.”
NLLEA noted the Shelocta-based organization has built relationships with several key partners that include the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to educate surrounding communities about the risks associated with underage drinking.
AICDAC was among 35 agencies present at the conference, which also included general sessions and workshops focused on the alcohol market place with increased alcohol access points, increased violence in and around licensed alcohol establishments and the leadership, compliance skills, technology, training and collaboration needed for real solutions.