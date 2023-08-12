At a ceremony Thursday as part of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, families from Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler, Berks, Bradford, Centre, Columbia, Perry and Somerset counties, as well as two families from York County, were honored with state designations for Bicentennial Farms (in Berks and Bradford counties, each of which has been in the same family for 200 years) and Century Farms (in all other areas, each of wich has been in the same family for 100 years).
“These families have devoted their lives and legacies to feeding their neighbors here and around the world,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “They are stewards not just of their families’ legacies, but of our land, water and soil resources.”
Locally, the Roger and Sandy Kromer Farm in the Kittanning area, established in 1923, was honored as a Century Farm, along with the Richard J. Carol Farm in the Punxsutawney area (1897):
• The Kromer Farm is a Black Angus beef farm, handed down from Sandy Kromer’s grandparents, who bought it in 1923. A grainery and wooden corn crib from the original farm are still in use. Roger Jr. and Danielle Kromer are raising their children on the farm.
Armstrong County is home to 60 Century and five Bicentennial Farms.
• The Carol farm is primarily a grain farm with all 36 original acres, and an original barn and shed still in use. Richard’s great grandfather purchased the farm in 1897.
Jefferson County is home to 77 Century Farms.
“We are here not just because these farms have stood the test of time, but because of the decisions made by generations of families to persevere and thrive in agriculture no matter what comes their way,” Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting these families and their communities, helping them to continue thriving for decades to come.”
As an example of that commitment, administration officials said the 2023-24 budget includes $13.8 million to fund a fifth year of the PA Farm Bill, as well as funding, incentives and initiatives to support farmers in planning for growth and innovation; transitioning their farms to the next generation; supporting farm management to conserve and improve soil and water resources they rely on; and investments in the infrastructure they need to get their products to market and compete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.