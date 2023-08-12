At a ceremony Thursday as part of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, families from Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler, Berks, Bradford, Centre, Columbia, Perry and Somerset counties, as well as two families from York County, were honored with state designations for Bicentennial Farms (in Berks and Bradford counties, each of which has been in the same family for 200 years) and Century Farms (in all other areas, each of wich has been in the same family for 100 years).

“These families have devoted their lives and legacies to feeding their neighbors here and around the world,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “They are stewards not just of their families’ legacies, but of our land, water and soil resources.”