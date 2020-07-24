DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Westmoreland County man has been jailed to face charges that he peppered a house with gunshots early Monday, mistakenly in retaliation for a drug deal but instead fatally wounding an elementary school teacher as she slept.
State police charged Nathan Quidetto, 20, of Hostetter, in the slaying of Tracy Squib, 52, in her home along Pandora Road.
According to a broadcast report, Latrobe City police arrested Quidetto after curbing his vehicle for traffic violations on Wednesday and learned he was wanted on felony drug-delivery charges stemming from an incident Jan. 4 in Latrobe,
Investigators said Quidetto admitted that he had fired four shots into the Squib family home, where he thought someone involved in the drug trade resided.
“He has no idea who this family was. This had nothing to do with this family whatsoever. It’s tragic. It’s a shame,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani told Pittsburgh TV station WPXI.
“I guess if you want to call it motive, it had nothing to do with the Squibs. Quidetto was involved in a botched drug transaction where he was trying to scare somebody and had the completely wrong residence,” Limani said.
The TV station reported that Squib was married and had two children, and was respected for her work in her community and church. No one else was reported to be hurt in the shooting.
Authorities said Squib phoned 911 for help just after 4 a.m. when she was wounded by a gunshot to her chest. She died less than an hour later at Latrobe Hospital.
Squib’s death was announced by the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
State police at the Kiski Valley station investigated the shooting but have released no information. Investigators referred questions to Limani, a state police spokesman based at Troop A headquarters in Greensburg.
“We just thought as a group, thought it was very important we explain to the people in Derry Township what happened so they’re not laying in bed at night wondering if they’re the next one or if this person is still on the loose,” Limani told TV reporters.
“A lot of that police presence was definitely linked to some of this investigation trying to help us, trying to put to rest exactly who the person was that killed Tracy,” Limani said.
Police charged Quidetto with one count of homicide, four counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of carrying a gun without a permit.
District Judge Mark Bilik of Bradenville District Court sent Quidetto to Westmoreland County Prison without setting bail. A hearing date has not been set.