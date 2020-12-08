The flu is among problems that could complicate an already precarious situation for Pennsylvania health systems as the fall surge of COVID-19 cases continues to surpass record highs nearly every day.
That was part of the message Monday, as Gov. Tom Wolf, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and other health officials reiterated their call for Pennsylvanians to heed efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
“It remains critically important to wear a mask and social distance at all times,” Department of Health Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.
“If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers,” Wolf said. “That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point.”
According to the state Department of Health, flu activity is low so far across the commonwealth. Health officials said 480 cases have been confirmed so far in 40 of the state’s 67 counties. Current Indiana County figures weren’t yet available Monday, but officials said there have been 12 flu-associated hospitalizations and one death this season.
That toll, officials stress, is separate from what the pandemic has produced.
“We have now seen deaths from COVID-19 in every county in the state,” Levine said. “The steps each of us take, as part of our collective responsibility, are essential to protect us from the spread of COVID-19.”
In Indiana County, the latest state COVID-19 dashboard showed 35 patients hospitalized with that virus, seven in intensive care and five on ventilators out of seven in use.
“As of last week, there were a number of counties, such as such as Adams, Blair, Bedford, Bradford, Clearfield, etc. that all showed very few, if any ICU beds available,” Wardle said. “That data was looked at last Thursday, so it is likely even more counties are struggling with the number of cases.”
Counties with problems also include Butler and Clarion, where the two Butler Health System hospitals activated the first phase of a surge plan last week. Steps taken by Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals included converting a post-anesthesia care unit to a critical care unit, adding 15 ICU beds. BHS also suspended nonemergency and elective surgeries and procedures that require inpatient stays.
Wardle said the DOH is continuing to work to assist hospitals in several ways.
“Working through our health care preparedness program infrastructure, including (Public Health Management Corp.) and our regional health care coalitions to develop regional coordination teams that will address medical surge and resource needs at the regional level,” the press secretary said. “These groups will ensure that the right patients have access to the right beds, and can help ensure that the right resources are provided to the right facilities.”
Wardle also said the DOH is continuing to ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment is stockpiled.
“The department has also ensured that other resources, including ventilators and medical surge supplies are ready to be send to facilities in need,” Wardle said.
Another source of problems for a state overwhelmed by COVID-19 could be the continuing opioid crisis. State health officials plan to brief the media about that crisis at a virtual press conference today.