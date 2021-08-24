A former volunteer firefighter has pleaded guilty in 10 felony cases, including charges of arson and witness intimidation, dating back several years.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Dylan Charles Dalessio, 21, of Plumville, entered those pleas Friday to eight first-degree felony counts, as well as one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony, before county Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled sentencing for Nov. 19.
“This is a case that shows the cooperation we had with the Pennsylvania State Police, the (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), Homeland Security and the FBI,” Manzi said. “There is a lot of people putting a lot of work into the case, bringing it a great conclusion with 10 felony convictions.”
Dalessio was charged along with Nicholas Peter Leone, 24, another former firefighter from Creekside, in three of those cases, December 2018 fires in Washington Township as well as a January 2019 blaze in North Mahoning Township, all in northern Indiana County.
He agreed to enter guilty pleas to four first-degree felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; three first-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit arson; a first-degree felony count of intimidating a witness to withhold testimony; a second-degree felony count of arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building; and a third-degree felony count of fraud for insurance purposes.
Dalessio also was charged along with his father Douglas S. Dalessio, 52, also of Plumville, in the matter of alleged witness intimidation of Leone.
In October 2019, Leone waived charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee in a two-hour hearing. He then was interviewed by investigators, and information he gave them was used in grounds for Dalessio to be held for trial.
“He sat in the front seat with Mr. Dalessio,” ATF Senior Special Agent David Farabaugh testified about one of the fires. “Mr. Dalessio had thrown a glass container (filled with a substance believed to be gasoline) through a window.”
Dalessio’s Pittsburgh defense attorney Alexander J. Jamiolkowski thought it was hearsay and grounds for dismissal.
“That is the only evidence you have?” he asked toward the end of an exchange with Punxsutawney-based state police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart. “I move to have the charges at this time dismissed.”
Steffee didn’t go along, and then-Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said after the hearing that there will be more evidence offered at trial. After that, the Dalessios allegedly spoke of having an inmate at Indiana County Jail “have a talk with” Leone.
“I believe Mr. Leone will enter guilty pleas in the future as well,” Manzi said. “Mr. (Douglas) Dalessio has one case that is still pending jury trial.”
Court records do not indicate when Douglas Dalessio will go on trial, but Leone is scheduled for criminal call on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. before Bianco.
“Based upon the investigation,” Manzi said, “we believe we have all the individuals responsible for these fires.”
However, the district attorney added, “there are some other fires outstanding at this point. There are still open investigations on.”
Among the cases still under investigation is the February 2019 fire that damaged the historic Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Washington Township.
Parish members said they were underinsured but “by the grace of God we had a lot of people give donations” and the church could again host worship services on Ash Wednesday 2020.
Manzi believed that federal and state agencies involved in the investigations are doing “diligent work. Maybe it takes a month, maybe it takes two years, but we have great law enforcement officers that work to bring cases to a positive close.”
The younger Dalessio and Leone each remain free on $50,000 bond, while the elder Dalessio is free on $100,000 bond.
Leone has retained as his defense attorney Thomas Andrew Kauffman of Indiana, while the Dalessios retained Jamiolkowski, who declined comment Monday afternoon about the younger Dalessio’s plea.
“My client has entered the plea, and the plea deal was arranged with the other side,” Jamiolkowski said.