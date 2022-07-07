Winners of the Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show were announced at the group’s opening reception held at The Artists Hand Gallery. Award winners in the 79th annual members’ exhibit were:
Joy Fairbanks: Best of Show, Riomaggiore (Digital photography)
Pam Sagely: First place professional, Spring Greens (Mixed media)
Faye Kershishnik: Second place professional, Yappy Happy (Oils)
Jan Miles: first place non-professional, Untitled #1 (Wet cyanotype)
Bobby Avery: Second place non-professional, White Fighter (Acrylic resin overlay)
Tom Arthurs, IAA vice-president and exhibits chair, said he was pleased with the outstanding artwork exhibited by local artists and the support given for the show. He also thanked artist Chuck Olson for judging the show.
Olson, an abstract expressionist painter, has had his work featured in more than 300 solo, group and juried exhibitions throughout the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Bermuda, Scotland and Japan. An Indiana resident, Olson was an art professor at Saint Francis University in Loretto from 1976 until his retirement in 2018. IAA President Janie Grela said, “Our organization provides opportunities for members to create, exhibit and collaborate in unique ways. This exhibit, like each IAA exhibition, is an example of creative individuals coming together as a community. This exhibit space, The Artists Hand Gallery, has a special collaboration with the IAA that began years ago — with an idea and a desire to create something special and lasting.”
Grela thanked the members who came together to make this opportunity happen — from hanging the exhibit, organizing the reception, publicizing the event, creating the program and creating the artwork in the exhibit. She encouraged existing and potential members to collaborate with other creative individuals and support the IAA by helping with events and exhibits.
“Get involved and be part of the vibrant arts community here in Indiana County,” she added.
Artwork sales from the show benefit the IAA’s annual art scholarship fund. For more information about the Indiana Art Association, visit https://www.indianaartassociation.org/.