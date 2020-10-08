Kipp Gallery at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will offer the solo exhibition “Brita d’Agostino: Reconstructing Desires,” a virtual installation designed specific-ally for the gallery.
The exhibition focuses on the act of cultural consumption by transforming print media targeted toward women into dynamic and semi-abstract collages as installations.
Informed by historical art movements and contemporary practice, Brita d’Agostino reimagines the visual language of glamour magazines into hybridized collaged forms created both intentionally and intuitively.
Through her process, d’Agostino explores the visual design and patterns embedded in a social system of images carefully constructed to elicit desire in consumers. She is deconstructing and recombining surfaces, subverting the original meaning of the images through her own aesthetic investigations.
Her playful synthesis of her source material into new forms and presented in a different context offers a fresh perspective of the content for the audience.
The result is a combination of shapes and color that borders on abstraction, yet incorporates elements of contemporary American consumer culture.
The exhibition is available online through Oct. 31 at http://britadagostino.com/reconstructing-desires/.