A special online auction of hand-painted wooden kitchen chairs will benefit the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank and the Indiana Arts Council.
Cathy Paterson, a retired art teacher who taught in the Marion Center Area School District, started The Artful Chair project in the spring, and with the help of donations, purchased more than 100 wooden chairs for Indiana County residents to paint.
The chairs are on display at the Indiana Mall through Oct. 16, in conjunction with an online auction at www.TheArtful ChairAuction.org, where the chairs are now available to view online.
Bidding goes live on the website Friday.
The starting bid for each chair is $35, and the highest bidder at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 will win the chair. Winning bidders can pick up chairs and provide payment from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the mall.
Participants chose the subject matter for the chair, which could be realistic or abstract.