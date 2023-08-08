FirstEnergy is facing hearings on a proposed consolidation in Pennsylvania ... and new scrutiny on an ongoing matter in Ohio.
In Ohio, it is another chapter in a saga stemming back some four years to passage of a bill providing more than $1 billion to two nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
The publication Utility Dive quoted new FirstEnergy CEO Brian X. Tierney as stating during an earnings conference call last week that FirstEnergy has received a subpoena from the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.
The commission is asking for details of a deferred prosecution agreement reached by FirstEnergy and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio on July 21, 2021, in which FirstEnergy agreed to pay a penalty of $230 million and agree to the government’s filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
In a quarterly report filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FirstEnergy reported that the OOCIC subpoena was served on June 29 of this year, “seeking information relating to the conduct described in the (deferred prosecution agreement).”
FirstEnergy told the SEC it was not aware of the OOCIC’s investigation prior to receiving the subpoena “and understands that the OOCIC’s investigation is also focused on the conduct described in the DPA.” The parent company of utilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio said it is cooperating with the Ohio commission in its investigation.
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, evidentiary hearings are scheduled Thursday and Friday in Pittsburgh by the state Public Utility Commission’s administrative law judges who are presiding over a proposed merger of the four FirstEnergy utilities in Pennsylvania into one FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company or “FE Pennsylvania” entity that would replace Metropolitan Edison, Pennsylvania Electric (Penelec), Penn Power and West Penn Power.
The hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. each day at the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge in the Second Floor Hearing Room of Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh.
“We want to do this for a couple of reasons — primarily back-office and operational reasons — and it should be seamless and unnoticeable to our customers,” said Greensburg-based FirstEnergy spokesman Todd L. Meyers. “Each of the four electric companies will continue to use their existing brand names for billing and other customer-related purposes.”
Meyers said the bottom line is that FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania customers “will continue to receive safe and reliable electric service from the familiar brands that currently deliver their electricity,” including West Penn Power in west-central Pennsylvania and Penelec in central and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Also, Meyers said, “there will be no impact to employees of each utility.”
PUC spokesman Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said litigation of the proposal began earlier this year.
On March 6, according to a pre-hearing order filed with the PUC, “Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power), West Penn Power Company (West Penn or WPP), Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company (KATCo), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC (MAIT), and FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA) (collectively, Joint Applicants) filed a Joint Application seeking all the necessary authority, approvals, and certificates of public convenience for the merger of Met-Ed, Penelec, PennPower, and WPP into FE PA.”
The local FirstEnergy spokesman said the main drivers of the proposal are as follows:
• “Consolidation of the companies under a single entity will provide consistency of processes and practices and make it easier for teams to work across the organization to develop and implement solutions that provide safe, reliable electric service and other benefits to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania customers.”
• “Combined operations and procedures will also create regulatory and administrative efficiencies, such as a reduced number of regulatory filings and reports, to help lessen the administrative burden for the PaPUC, stakeholders and operating companies.”
Meyers said FirstEnergy also believes a single consolidated operating company can provide greater access to capital markets and a more favorable interest rates for long-term debt.
“Improved access to capital will allow FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company to invest in projects designed to improve customer service and strengthen the distribution network to reduce customer outages,” the Greensburg-based FirstEnergy spokesman said.
The consolidation is not going unchallenged.
According to a filing with the PUC, petitions for various reasons were provided by the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania (CAUSE-PA); the Office of Small Business Advocate; the PUC’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement; the Office of Consumer Advocate; the Industrial Energy Consumers of Pennsylvania; the Met-Ed Industrial Users Group (MEIUG), the Penelec Industrial Customer Alliance (PICA), and the West Penn Power Industrial Intervenors (WPPII) (collectively, Industrial Customer Groups); Calpine Retail Holdings LLC; the Retail Energy Supply Association; and Pennsylvania State University.
After this week’s hearings, main briefs will be due Aug. 30 and replies to those main briefs due Sept. 12.
