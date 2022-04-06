HOMER CITY — Anguish over asphalt rates has borough leaders taking a conservative approach to the yearly summer paving project.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick reported Tuesday that a spot check of area paving material prices points to a huge spike in costs that will force the borough to pick and choose among streets in most need of being resurfaced.
Canal Street, Station Street and Rose Alley are candidates for updates. Lincoln Street near Homer-Center Memorial Stadium is on the radar. No work will be done this year on the streets that have been excavated for a natural gas line replacement project.
“We’re trying to see where prices are going to be … it’s up to you, whether you want me to bid something out,” Nymick said.
His calculations show Canal Street, for example, would require 130 tons of asphalt at this year’s rate of $95 a ton at for a price of $12,350. Combined with stripping the worn asphalt from the street, Nymick said, the cost would reach $20,000 compared to $15,000 to do the same work a year ago.
Asphalt sold for $81.50 a ton in 2021, the manager said.
“It’s crazy right now,” he said.
“Take bids and see what comes in. It doesn’t cost us anything, and we can reject them if they come in too high,” councilman Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi recommended.
Council’s consensus was to allow Nymick to recommend a project and a request for proposals at the May 3 meeting.
In other matters at council’s monthly business meeting, Nymick reported that street sweeping still start in earnest with the apparent end of winter weather.
Warmer days will allow the crew to repost the commemorative local military veterans banners from utility poles in Homer City and bordering areas of Center Township, he said.
The manager said the borough has agreed to hang a mirror from a pole along Main Street at Oakland Avenue for the convenience of drivers whose vision is narrowed by parked vehicles. Nymick said the mirror was donated to the borough; he didn’t identify the contributor.
Nymick told council of a recent update on the proposed multi-million dollar Main Street area beautification/rail trail extension/waterway cleanup project that Homer City hopes to launch with millions of dollars of grant assistance.
Nymick gave a status report last week at a gathering with representatives of Indiana County Conservation District, Gibson-Thomas Engineers, Pa. Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office, White Township and others. All have lent their support to the initiative.
“It was a very productive meeting,” Nymick said. “The more municipalities we get on board, the greater chance we have of securing the funds. We’re in a holding pattern right now, just waiting” on pending grant applications.
Borough council President Matthew Black urged residents to “be mindful of their properties and their neighbors, to keep them orderly and clean” as spring progresses.
Borough ordinances would be enforced, he said, reminding residents that lawns need to be mowed and grass clippings are prohibited from being swept onto the streets.
The Central Indiana County Water Authority, Nymick said, has patched two leaking pipes in recent days and is in search of at least a third that’s responsible for the loss of about 100,000 gallons of water a day from the system. Leak-detection efforts would be concentrated on Ferguson Road and the Forest Manor neighborhood in the White Township section of the authority’s service area, he said.