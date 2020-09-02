Area military service veterans may receive assistance in navigating state and federal benefits programs this week at the Punxsutawney district office of Rep. Cris Dush.
Veterans are urged to phone the office at (814) 938-4225 to reserve a time to meet with an American Legion representative between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.
Indiana County veterans living in Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs are represented by the state House 66th District.
Some of the services that can be provided to veterans and their dependents through this monthly outreach include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans benefits.
Veterans and their families also may receive assistance through the Indiana County Office of Veterans Affairs in the county courthouse.