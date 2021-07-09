The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Thursday that all county assistance offices, including Indiana County at 2750 West Pike, White Township, will resume in-person operations for clients on Monday.
Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, onsite CAO services will provide clients with access to DHS’ caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, or by calling the Customer Service Center.
“No one should be forgoing services that help them live well and meet essential needs,” Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead said.
“So whether you visit a CAO in-person or access services via our website and mobile app, DHS is here to help you.”
DHS officials said the CAOs will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of clients and staff.
While CAOs will not require masks to be worn inside at all times, visitors who are not vaccinated or who prefer to wear masks are encouraged to do so.
DHS’ online applications and resources will remain accessible at www.com pass.pa.state.us and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, and clients are still encouraged to use online and mobile services whenever possible.
Information about assistance programs administered through DHS also can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov.
Telephone numbers for DHS and the White Township CAO are, toll-free, (800) 742-0679, as well as (724) 357-2900.
In-season, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program can be reached at (724) 357-2918, and the fax number for the Indiana County office is (724) 357-2951.