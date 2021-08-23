You don’t have to guess.
Anyone who has gone past the woods and fields of Indiana County knows that off-roading rules.
All-terrain vehicles of two or four wheels, bikes and side-by-sides, and everything in between cut paths of adventure year-round.
If you guessed that adding ATVs to the slate of truck and tractor competition on the track at the Indiana County Fair has all the makings of a top new attraction, you would be right on track.
The revived fair, the 158th yearly showing of all things agricultural and all foods breaded and fried, has scheduled its first ATV drag-racing competition for Wednesday night of fair week. The races are slated for the oval track in front of the grandstand at the J.S. Mack Community Center’s Mack Park in White Township.
Early response is telling the tale.
“We moved registration up because we’re getting so many calls,” Fair Manager Ed Nehrig said. “People want to come early to register. It’s looking good; it’s something different and new — for our fair.”
The original schedule said 5:30 p.m. but riders bringing four-wheelers can check in at the fairgrounds as early as 4 p.m. Sept. 1.
The double-elimination races start at 7 p.m. The fair board has posted some important rules for the ATV racing — 10 pages’ worth. Popping wheelies, doing burnouts or tailspins, “or any other radical behavior,” can get you thrown out.
Don’t even think about a nasty argument with a race official.
And possibly most important: “All persons attending are doing so AT THEIR OWN RISK.”
Just like out in the woods.
Nehrig said Sunday the fair looks to be rebounding well from its cancellation due to the 2020 pandemic. They skipped a year in numbering, so the 158th follows the 157th fair of 2019.
Youth animal exhibits are on par with past years, Nehrig said.
Farm equipment dealers have pledged to be there, but like almost every aspect of merchandise production since the start of coronavirus, brand new machines are hard to get a hold of. So those may be absent from the fairgrounds.
“Otherwise … it’s looking really good,” Nehrig said. “The only thing that is down is chickens. We’re only going to have a few chickens to display. Mainly, we have two large exhibitors, and neither can make it this year. But one says he’ll be back next year.
“As far as vendors, they’ve been calling and I think they are mostly going to be back,” he said.
Technically speaking, “fair week” is 10 days. Harness racing, in cooperation with the state racing commission, again is set for Thursday and Friday this week. Tractor pulls are set for Saturday morning and evening. Animal judging also is set for Saturday.
By the time the fair “officially” opens Sunday, the prize winners will be on exhibit, Christmas tree growers will be checking in their samples of the 2021 crop, and the fair board will crown this year’s Indiana County Fair Queen.
The ceremony has been bumped up to 4 p.m., and the multi-denominational Harvest Home Festival worship service will start at 5 p.m.
Recovery from the lost year is looking nice so far.
Staying safe from the lingering effects of COVID-19 isn’t lost on fair officials. Some precautions are in order.
“We’ll put hand-sanitizing stations at every door we can put them on, so as you go in or out you can do that,” Nehrig said. “We are taking precautions that way.
“But other than that, the comments are positive at this point. I just hope people will come and be safe and be smart about coming to the fair.”
It’s an air of anticipation at this point. Street talk and the annual buzz have returned — all of it positive, Nehrig said.
“I’ve been over every day since the first of August and people that are walking in the park are just so happy there’s going to be a fair.”
The carnival rides by C&L Shows will run at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon Saturday. The Kiwanis will operate its kiddie farm with baby animals for photo ops for youngsters.
And although it’s more than a week away, the advance forecast on weather.com says it will rain on Tuesday of fair week, the day of the High School Band Show.
With that, all the annual traditions seem to be in place.
“I think people are wanting to get out and have … a safe activity out in the open air,” Nehrig said. “We just hope everybody visits the fair and enjoys the efforts our many volunteers have put into it.”
That stands to be a good guess, too.