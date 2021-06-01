DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville-area man died Sunday when he wrecked an all-terrain vehicle on Pipers Road, authorities reported.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Joshua Shugars, 25, died at the scene from multiple injuries after the accident at 9:46 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Shugars, of Levrio Road, Derry Township, rode alone Sunday morning and wore no helmet or other protective gear.
State police reported that Shugars had died before troopers arrived at the scene. Police believe speed and carelessness appeared to have contributed to the accident.
The coroner said a routine series of blood and tissue tests would be performed.
Coroner Kenneth Bacha ruled the death an accident and reported that the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, Latrobe, would handle the arrangements.