An Aultman Volunteer Fire Department official requested Center Township reclaim Aultman Park under its parks and recreation department to acquire grant funding for the playground during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.

The Aultman fire department has owned Aultman Park, a playground next to the fire hall, since the township failed to renew its lease for the property about five years ago, according to township emergency management coordinator Sarah Shaffer. Because the park is no longer owned by the township, the fire department has been unable to secure grant funding for new playground equipment and upgrades.