An Aultman Volunteer Fire Department official requested Center Township reclaim Aultman Park under its parks and recreation department to acquire grant funding for the playground during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.
The Aultman fire department has owned Aultman Park, a playground next to the fire hall, since the township failed to renew its lease for the property about five years ago, according to township emergency management coordinator Sarah Shaffer. Because the park is no longer owned by the township, the fire department has been unable to secure grant funding for new playground equipment and upgrades.
“The park was (part of) the parks and rec (department) for a lot of years, and the leasing expired,” said Tim Stewart, Aultman fire department safety and training officer. “(The fire department) took it back and has been maintaining it, but we’d like to get some new equipment for it, and we’re looking for grant funding. We found out we’re not eligible because the township doesn’t own it.”
Stewart requested that supervisors approve a new lease so the park would be under the township’s parks and recreation department. Township vice chairperson James Gatskie said supervisors will consult with the township’s solicitor to determine Center’s next steps.
“The first step for us was to approach (the supervisors) to see if they’d be willing to accept the park back into the township’s parks and rec department,” Stewart said. “Then, we’ll have to do legal research to see if we can write a new lease for the property. (We need) to go to the solicitor and have him research how we can proceed.”
Stewart said if the township does reclaim the property, nothing about it would change — it would still remain a playground — but grant funding would be easier to secure.
“The fire department’s stance is that it’ll never be anything but a park,” Stewart said. “(Once) it’s eligible for grant funding, hopefully we’ll be able to get some new equipment out there and some upgrades. ... We’re already shopping for a merry-go-round and a teeter totter.”
In other news Monday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• Township crews installed pipes and catch basins in Coral.
• Township crews have been keeping up with mowing, cleaning up trees, cold patching and hauling stone for oil and chipping.
• Township crews tarred and chipped King Hill, John Georges and Anthony roads.
• Burning is allowed; however, leaves are not permitted to be burnt within the township ordinance. Burn days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 5 and 9 p.m.
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill coupons are available in the Center Township Supervisors office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. The landfill does not accept cash. The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop off for recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard, plastic No. 1 and No. 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.