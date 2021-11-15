“It’s a Wonderful Life” has been a beloved classic for 75 years. But, will it continue to live on in the public eye and mind for years into the future with the way technology is advancing?
The progressive march of technology, as well as how we humans relate to it, is the main focus of author George Rothacker’s novel “It’s a Wonderful Life 2060.”
The book follows Juniper Blakely, who works with artificial intelligence and dreams of building the most complex model train layout ever imagined. As he tries to achieve this dream, he begins to blend technology into the display design. With the new display, he hopes to reinvigorate the legacy of Indiana-born actor Jimmy Stewart and, in turn, help the town of Indiana as well.
Rothacker is not a stranger to writing speculative fiction, a topic he’s touched upon in other works during his writing career.
“People are scared of the future,” he said. “Artificial intelligence and technology are changing and the speed at which they are changing just keeps happening faster.”
With things changing at such a rapid pace, Rothacker tackles how humans will cope and handle the lack of work or purpose if their jobs are taken over by machines.
“When machines are smarter and faster than you, you start to feel irrelevant,” he said. “So what do you do when you can’t find that sense of purpose? You go back to hobbies and crafts, things that humans can do better and can’t be replicated. These help humans relate to a world they’re no longer part of in the future.”
The book’s main character, Blakely, focuses on building a model train layout in the hopes of bringing a fresh idea for tourism to Indiana. Model trains are a hobby that is facing its own reckoning when it comes to moving forward.
“The number of model of train enthusiasts is going down and the age of those involved is going up,” Rothacker said. “Most are in their 70s or 80s; there are very few under retirement age. But, this character is 35 in 2060, when people have gotten tired of virtual reality. They want something real; they want tactile experiences. So that’s why the character tries to build a big display in Indiana.”
Tying in with tourism, Rothacker’s Blakely character works with the head of the tourist bureau and the head of the Jimmy Stewart Museum. Blakely is a classic movie buff and capitalizes on the hopes of people wanting more real experiences.
“There’s a lot of speculation of what will happen to small museums and places based on things that people have lost interest in,” Rothacker said. “Maybe they’ll be gone, or maybe not. Maybe they just need to be re-imagined and that’s what this story is, a re-imagining of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’”
Much like George Bailey, Stewart’s character in the film, the book covers how Blakely deals with and overcomes his problems, and how tenacity and hard work are traits that are valuable for any generation.
“Lots of things tie in with ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” Rothacker said. “And it ties in a lot with Indiana and its history and future.”
Rothacker is no stranger to Indiana and its history. While he may not have been born here, the Delaware County resident got to know the area when his daughter came to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and eventually settle in Penn Run. He got to know the Jimmy Stewart Museum when a friend of his introduced museum staff to him.
“I had done several paintings with Jimmy Stewart in them and he asked me, ‘Do they know about you?’ So we got in touch with them and they asked me to come up,” he said.
The visit proved to be the beginning of a long relationship with the museum. Rothacker’s first project was a painting titled “First Snowfall,” which featured “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the marquee of the Indiana Theater on Philadelphia Street.
He has also produced a documentary biography video with the museum and has featured Stewart in a series of 12 paintings titled “The Movies and Music of Hollywood,” that included “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Rothacker’s art is also featured in “It’s a Wonderful Life 2060.” The book contains full-color illustrations to accompany the story.
“The book features my art among a lot of different things for a short book,” Rothacker said.
“I wanted to keep it short on purpose and didn’t want to make it too much of a burden on anyone to read. I wanted it to move quickly and for people to have a feeling of success when they read it, as much a feeling of success as George Bailey did at the end of the film.”
The book is available through any major seller including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. There is also a Kindle edition. Copies will also be available for purchase at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, where Rothacker will hold signings on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“I can’t thank the museum enough,” Rothacker said. “They’ve given me a lot of opportunities and we’ve been able to work together towards a common goal. This book is just me imagining it in the future, where the museum would expand past the building and further into the town. Jimmy was a special man and he deserves the museum. They’ve done a lot of great work.”