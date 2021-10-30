Pat Farabaugh, a professor of communications at Saint Francis University and Indiana resident, grew up listening to stories of his grandfather who worked as a miner. Working in the mines that supplied for Bethlehem Steel for a period of time, he heard tales of how at one point his grandfather fractured his back and basically had to create his own rehab program to get back to work.
Family stories such as these instilled in him a respect for the strength of those who worked in the mines and in the steel mills the mines supplied. And spreading the knowledge of that hardworking spirit is a goal he has with his new book, “Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown.”
“I hope that those reading really appreciate the resiliency of the people in Johnstown and the fortitude that (they) have demonstrated time and time again, whether it be recovering and cleaning up from floods or just the nature of the work that these people did. I hope they appreciate the perseverance of this community,” Farabaugh said.
Farabaugh is no stranger to local history. His mother instilled in him from an early age the love of reading, and among the books he read was “The Johnstown Flood” by David McCullough.
“It was his first book that he wrote that really put him on the trajectory to becoming a renowned historian and I thought: this story isn’t completed yet,” he said. McCullough’s book extensively covers the 1889 flood.
“Yeah, that was a catastrophic flood,” Farabaugh said. “But there was another major flood in 1936 and ... the flood in 1977. This story continues after the story he shared.”
A native of Carrolltown, Farabaugh got to know Johnstowners through work on the board of trustees for the Penn Highlands Community College and the Cambria County Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.
“As I got to know them I heard a lot of stories from those I interacted with. I was originally going to do a story on the ‘77 flood only, but then I got to thinking and realized that this could all be tied together ... all the major flood events and then also the steel industry and how it ties in.”
Farabaugh began his research with the archives of the Tribune Democrat and through two oral histories.
“The Johnstown Area Heritage Association had an oral history project from the ‘77 flood that I used and the Lehigh University did an oral history project that interviewed Bethlehem Steel employees back in the ‘70s,” Farabaugh said. “Those were two valuable resources in addition to the secondary resources of the Tribune Democrat and even the Allentown Morning Call, since that’s where Bethlehem’s headquarters are.”
Each of the three floods that Johnstown experienced had major impacts on the city. The power of Mother Nature is all too apparent in the stories told of each flood. The first, in 1889, was so powerful, Farabaugh said, that it lifted locomotives, ripped up train tracks and uprooted trees.
The destruction of the 1936 flood was the driving force behind groundbreaking federal and local flood control measures.
“They built some concrete walls and channeled the rivers a bit more,” Farabaugh said. “But even that wasn’t enough to keep the ‘77 flood from happening.”
After the last flood, the steel industry took a major hit.
“It’s ironic, because Johnstown was well suited for the steel industry with the Little Conemaugh and the Stonycreek meeting to form the Conemaugh there and back in the day there was great canal transport and the perfect place to move goods. But, it’s also a really bad location because it’s at the bottom of a valley. So it was good for the industry, but obviously bad for the consequences of the floods,” he said.
While the floods were major historical catastrophic events, Farabaugh also touches upon other factors that caused the decline of the steel industry in Johnstown in the book.
“There’s really no clear cut answer,” he said. “I talk about the rise of the labor movement as well. Those people needed better wages and they achieved better wages. But then the unions were able to negotiate such lucrative wage packages that Bethlehem wasn’t able to pay or have long term sustainability. The pendulum really swings back and forth.”
Also touched on are the rise of steel substitute products such as plastics.
“As people started using those more frequently, that contributed to the demise as well,” said Farabaugh. “The success of unions contributed and in many ways Bethlehem was mismanaged. On top of that cheaper steel was being brought into the country. There’s no one concrete reason. With that combination of factors ... when the flood happened, it just accelerated them leaving.”
The trials and tribulations of another potential flood are also on Farabaugh’s mind. As he was working on the book, rains from Hurricane Ida struck the area prompting evacuations from Wilmore northeast of Johnstown.
“I called my publisher just as I was getting ready to finish and asked if I could add a line,” he said. “I said hopefully it won’t be another chapter, but it was just another line. Thankfully, the spillway did it’s job and it didn’t flood, but that scare is a reminder that it could sadly happen again. I hope that it won’t, but it’s hard to be confident that it won’t.”
The book has been a project for Farabaugh for around seven years. This is his third book.
“A lot of people ask why I write local history when I’m a communications professor, but I love local history. It’s stories people can relate to and it’s something I hope to continue,” he said. “I’m also thankful for those who talk with me and for my colleagues for supporting me.”
Farabaugh also gave thanks to the librarians, members of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the National Museum of Industrial History. “I’m grateful to Richard Burkert from the Heritage Association who wrote my forward and gave me feedback and for taking the time out of his schedule to help me polish it.”
Farabaugh’s book, which was released on Oct. 18, can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Arcadia Publishing. Both in hard copies and a Kindle version are available. Farabaugh will also have copies available at a discussion that will be held at the Indiana County Historical Society on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP to the program, please call (724) 463-9600.