The author of a recent book about the Young Township village of Iselin is hoping to drum up support for improvements she proposes to make that village “Iselin Strong,” with an upcoming town meeting and a tour of the village 17 miles southwest of Indiana.
Sara Lambert Bloom has quite a résumé to offer, as an active researcher and author, mentor, and advocate for social justice; retired oboist, master teacher, editor, commissioning and recording artist.
Bloom, who now lives in Biddeford, Maine, wants to make Iselin “a model for western Pennsylvania coal towns that have been decimated by the lack of transitional help as coal mining has, thankfully, been replaced by sources of energy safer for the environment with less hazardous work conditions for laborers.”
Bloom, widow of eminent American oboist Robert Bloom, is a native of Iselin, and was valedictorian with the Class of 1962 at old Elders Ridge High School. Her husband was a Pittsburgh native who taught her music at Yale University.
“He and I raised hundreds of thousands for classical music over our decades together,” she recalled.
And fundraising is something she thinks she can do.
“I am confident that working with people that are the core members of Iselin Strong LLC and our close advisors, we can raise $4 million within two years, $1 million of which we intend to raise through in-kind donations from area businesses in year one.”
She sees a possibility coming to the Keystone State from Washington.
“$242M is coming to Pennsylvania from the federal government to mitigate damage done by coal mining to land, air and water,” Bloom said. “To my knowledge, nothing has been offered to mitigate damage done to our communities and our social structure by being abandoned.”
Her effort included the recent book, “ISELIN: The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia. The Inspiring Story of Unrelenting Citizen Advocates for Social Justice.” It unearthed some diamonds in the former coal town.
“We have 3 spots of brilliance in Iselin,” she said. “The breathtakingly beautiful Cemetery that is lovingly cared for, the Fire Hall that is the center of social activity as well as being the home of a devoted and well-trained group of volunteer firefighters, and Alex Semuskie’s unbelievable collection of coal mining artifacts, considered a jewel of western Pennsylvania coal culture.”
The next part of her effort comes this week, beginning with a town meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Iselin-West Lebanon fire hall.
“We will talk with current residents and have them complete the survey we have prepared to hear their opinions on the improvements ... and to invite their input at this startup stage,” Bloom said.
She plans to offer a detailed survey for their consideration. Some questions include:
• “What do you think of the “village” of Iselin — not just your personal property and your personal activities, but the whole town in general?”
• “What do you think visitors think of the town of Iselin?”
• “What 5 words would you use to describe Iselin? What 5 words would visitors use to describe Iselin?”
• “As an adult, do you feel safe in Iselin? Are the children, teens, and the pets safe in Iselin?”
She proposes improvements, to parks and recreation, arts and crafts, and seeks out other suggestions, such as a digital literacy and technology education center, a small business startup, and other changes.
Then, she plans a tour of Iselin on Saturday, beginning at noon at the fire hall. Members of the Young Township board of supervisors and others from the community have been invited to participate.
“Although I grew up in Iselin, one of five children of James P. Lambert,” Bloom said, “it was only through my research to write this book did I realize the heroic efforts that he and his fellow unpaid citizen advocates for social justice made to end the lethal dangers of our toxic air, lack of an adequate supply of potable water, and outhouses with leaking foundations that were built in 1903 and never updated.”
Lambert was hired by the old Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Co. as town manager in 1941, served as elected justice of the peace in Young Township for 25 years, and then, self-taught in the law, he was elected as an Indiana County District Magistrate in 1970.
“There are new but equally lethal dangers in Iselin and I for one cannot walk away from the challenge of following in the heroic footsteps of my father and his colleagues in the 1970s and 1980s through Iselin Strong LLC,” Bloom said.
She does not plan to stop with the town meeting and tour.
“We have invited the Governor and First Lady to visit Iselin to celebrate a Grand Opening of our newly revitalized coal town in 2026,” Bloom said.
Bloom also said an invitation was extended to Patrick Joyal, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s regional representative for western Pennsylvania to join the tour Saturday, but his participation had not been confirmed as of press time.
