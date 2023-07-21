A Johnstown couple charged in the murder of a neighbor and the dumping of his body along an Indiana County highway will have their case prosecuted in Cambria County.
That was announced jointly in White Township Thursday by district attorneys Gregory J. Neugebaker Jr. of Cambria County and Robert F. Manzi Jr. of Indiana County.
“This could have been filed in either county,” Neugebaker said, but added that the case was pursued by state police from Troop A and Johnstown Police Department, after the use of multiple warrants in Cambria County.
Those warrants led to the arrests Wednesday of Justin Allen Green, 41, and his girlfriend Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, in connection with the death of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, whose body was dumped last week along state Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township.
According to state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, it was determined after an autopsy conducted by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office that Lee died as a result of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.
“It is my understanding that he was very well liked in the community,” Neugebauer said about Lee, whose home was adjacent to that of the suspects and whose landscaping business sometimes employed Green. “This was completely and utterly senseless.”
Green is alleged to have fired a shotgun at Lee at an address in Johnstown around 4:45 p.m. July 13.
Based upon numerous interviews and a review of cell phone records, video surveillance images, and other information collected during the course of the investigation, Greenfield said, troopers believe that Lee was shot along Franklin Street south of Napoleon Street in City of Johnstown on July 13 at approximately 4:45 p.m.
State police believe Lee’s body was later transported to Indiana County and discarded.
The Cambria County district attorney said it was relayed to his office that the weapon used in the homicide may have been dumped in the Potomac River in Maryland.
“Johnstown Police Department was very instrumental in this investigation,” said state police Troop A Criminal Investigation Section Commander Christopher Terrana. “We hope these arrests bring some sense of closure and reassurance (to Lee’s family).”
Green was arraigned before Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price on a charge of criminal homicide, as well as a felony county of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted, and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and providing false identification to law enforcement.
Neugebauer said the false identification charge referred to Green calling himself Justin Bryce Latham.
Meanwhile, Greenfield said, Green also was known by the nickname “Bam.”
Pullin was charged with misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property and giving false identification to law enforcement — in her case, the Cambria County district attorney said, she gave the name Tara Smith.
Green is in the Cambria County Prison without bond, while Pullin is being held there in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bond, each pending an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing before Price.
Troopers also learned that the couple is transient and is believed to have been living in Johnstown with their one-year-old child for approximately one year.
Following the arrests of Green and Pullin, Cambria County Children and Youth Services took custody of the child.
Greenfield said troopers continue to encourage anyone with information to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
