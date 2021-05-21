DIAMONDVILLE -- A Clymer man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision on Route 286 in Cherryhill Township, state police reported Friday.
The Indiana County coroner's office said Bernard Greene Jr., 59, died instantly from injuries he suffered in the collision. Authorities said Greene had not used a seat belt and was trapped in the wreckage.
Emergency responders were sent to the crash scene near Diamondville Road, northeast of Clymer, about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The Commodore and Clymer fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance Service assisted the state police.
Troopers at Indiana said Greene's eastbound Chevrolet Silverado truck edged over the fog line along the highway and that he swerved his vehicle to avoid a disabled box truck and crossed into the westbound lane.
The Silverado hit an oncoming Ram 5500 truck driven by Kenneth Yovich, of Beaver, Beaver County, then was hit by a westbound Dodge Avenger driven by a 16-year-old Dixonville girl, according to the report.
Yovich, 37, was sent by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of what police called a minor injury.
No other injuries were reported.