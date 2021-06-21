The solstice has arrived and, in combination with the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, so has an annual loosening of inhibitions connected with summer revelry.
Safety should still come first, especially with activities like boating and swimming, authorities advised.
A list of safety reminders accompanied words of encouragement from state police at the Indiana station.
“The members of Troop A wish you and your family a fun, safe, and healthy summer season,” according to the news release.
Safety can be assured when parents or guardians closely watch youngsters at the pool, lake or beach.
• Ensure that swimming pools not in use are secured to prevent access by children.
• Keep close, constant watch over children engaged in swimming activities and provide them with an approved flotation device appropriate to their skill level.
• Avoid alcohol use when swimming, boating and when supervising children.
• Beware of the potential dangers of swimming in rivers with low head dams and of diving or jumping from rocks or structures into streams, rivers, quarries and lakes.
Those are some of the top precautions for families seeking fun in the sun.
Another could save lives: avoid swimming alone, police urged.