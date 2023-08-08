A four-foot-long alligator that had been sighted in the Kiskiminetas River was captured on Sunday near the Salina Bridge by two kayakers, Armstrong County Humane Officer Amber Phillips said.
She said the kayakers transported the alligator, which has been named “Chomper,” to the Roaring Run Trail parking lot where she acquired it at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Humane Officer Phillips plans to keep the reptile at her animal rescue organization, Champions Crusaiders Rescue, in Parks Township until about 4:30 p.m. today, when she will drive it to a foster home in Pittsburgh associated with Nate’s Reptile Rescue.
Humane officers believe the alligator caught by the Salina Bridge was always in that area and was not the one purportedly sighted in Apollo Borough last week.
Humane Officer Phillips said since no photograph was taken of an alligator on the Roaring Run Trail in Apollo on July 31, that sighting is not considered a credible one.
She said the alligator found near the Salina Bridge did not come from a Kiskiminetas Township home near Apollo where a family has 11 alligators.
None of their alligators are missing, she said.
For not keeping their alligators’ tanks clean, the family was cited, fined and pled guilty to charges in the courtroom of District Judge James Andring, Humane Officer Phillips said.
She said as part of their deal with the judge, the family agreed to clean the tanks and to allow Armstrong County humane officers to inspect the alligators’ living conditions any time they come by.
Most of the alligators are at least four or five years old, and are 5 1/2 to 6 feet long, Humane Officer Phillips said.
She said Monday afternoon that she doesn’t think another alligator is running around Apollo Borough.
“I sure hope not, anyway,” she said.
