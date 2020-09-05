Semsick called together a crowd of local Burrell Township officials and state-level elected leaders to celebrate a $10 million civic improvement project.
He delivered a history lesson, sent everyone through a buffet line for lunch then exhorted guests to tour the fruits of several years’ efforts to make Black Lick and Josephine good places for new homes and businesses.
As chairman of Burrell Township Sewer Authority, Semsick led the dedication of two modern buildings along Route 119 between the two communities.
The authority’s new office building and updated sewage treatment plant had gone into service at the completion of construction about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but on Friday were formally dedicated to the leaders who put their hearts and efforts into improving Burrell Township’s economic landscape and environment.
Semsick, a member of the authority’s board of directors for 43 years, hailed the work of two late board members, Carl Yarchak and Alex Stewart, who he held as sparkplugs of the creation of the sewage system that halted the flow of wastewater into Black Lick Creek.
A shiny new plaque with the men’s names was unveiled on the treatment system building.
For the steadfast effort to finance the upgraded plant to meet current and expected future environmental protection guidelines, Semsick unveiled a second plaque mounted on the authority’s office building.
It honors retired Pennsylvania Sen. Don White, who engineered a $7 million low-interest long-term loan and a $3 million grant to make the project possible and to keep the township property owners’ monthly sewage bills to what officials said is a manageable and competitive level.
White, who retired from the Senate early last year, told those at the ceremony that his appointment to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) board was “the most important move of my career,” one that enabled him to direct $2 billion of loans and grants into his four-county 41st District in his 18 years in the chamber.
Sen. Joe Pittman, who succeeded White, spoke at the dedication, but he had to change some of his remarks on the fly.
His name appears on the dedication plaque along with White’s.
Pittman said no one told him.
He hailed the local board’s work to bring the sewage service into compliance with changing rules, and called wastewater treatment, clean water service and delivery of broadband internet service as the three most important infrastructure elements for community growth and development.
Semsick held hope that the work of the authority board — a dedicated cadre of just 20 community servants who put in an average of 15 years of service over the 43-year life of the authority — could restore the Black Lick area to the level of vitality that it enjoyed in the 1970s.
Project engineer John Clabaugh, of the Stiffler-McGraw design firm from Hollidaysburg, Blair County, led tours of the treatment plant.
Its main design feature is the increase elevation of the sewage collection and treatment tanks above what has been determined the local flood plain, to avoid its inundation during high rains or the overflow of Black Lick Creek.
Clabaugh said the plant’s microbiological and chemical processes, used for extracting waste content for disposal and purifying the water that’s discharged into the creek, will position the plant to meet expected stringent quality requirements that have already been imposed farther east in areas of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The plant, with a treatment capacity of 180,000 gallons of wastewater a day, may not need to be upgraded for 40 more years, Clabaugh said.