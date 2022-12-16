Ayr Wellness, Indiana’s only medical marijuana dispensary, launched its second-ever “12 Days of Giving” campaign Monday, Dec. 5, at its retail locations to raise money for restorative justice initiatives.
The campaign ends today, with proceeds going toward initiatives helping “those negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition,” according to an Ayr news release.
“Ayr-owned retail locations (are) donating $1.12 per transaction to Ayr’s two partner organizations: Freedom Grow and the Minorities for Medical Marijuana Project Clean Slate initiative,” the news release said. “The company is targeting a goal of $100,000 in donations, which will support the families of cannabis prisoners during the holiday season and help fund ongoing support for advocacy and expungement of non-violent cannabis offenses.”
Ayr President David Goubert described the campaign as a “force for good” that can benefit families of those who have been incarcerated for cannabis offenses.
“We hope that this initiative will inspire an ecosystem of giving for our customers and employees, ultimately benefiting those negatively impacted by the War on Drugs,” Goubert said.
Freedom Grow, a California-based, all-volunteer nonprofit organization, is focused on helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom and supporting their families through the nonprofit’s Wish Program, which provides basic needs and services such as family outreach, public education for prisoners, monetary assistance, school supplies and more, according to Freedom Grow’s website.
Freedom Grow is assisting three Pennsylvania families this holiday season, according to Kristin Flor, Freedom Grow executive board member and holiday drive coordinator.
One such family is that of Philadelphia native Joseph Akers, who was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for conspiring to distribute marijuana, Flor said. Akers, a father of six, has been in prison since August 2017 and is scheduled to be released in May 2031. Freedom Grow is partnered with the CAN-DO clemency foundation to assist Akers with his clemency application.
“One of the individuals whose family we are sponsoring as part of this year’s campaign is a father of six from Pennsylvania who was sentenced to (16.5 years),” said Nate Baker, Indiana Ayr Wellness store manager. “With our support, Freedom Grow is able to arrange holiday gifts, school supplies and clemency support for him and his family.”
Ayr’s second partner program, Project Clean Slate, is the social justice initiative of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, an Orlando, Fla.-based nonprofit organization focused on advocacy, outreach, research and training initiatives related to business, social reform, public policy and health/wellness within the cannabis industry. The Project Clean Slate program provides criminal record expungement and wrap-around services for certain cannabis-related charges to individuals 18 and older in qualifying states.
Partnering with Freedom Grow and Project Clean Slate is an important way Ayr can give back to the community, according to Khari Edwards, Ayr’s head of corporate social responsibility.
“As a multi-state cannabis operator, we are acutely aware of how our platform can help repair some of the damage caused by historical efforts to criminalize the very same crop that we operate our business around,” Edwards said. “We truly believe that cannabis companies not only have the ability but also the duty to give back to communities who have been harmed by the legacy of the War on Drugs.”
Edwards said the “War on Drugs” has resulted in years of arbitrary and severe punitive measures that have disproportionately impacted communities of color.
“The ‘War on Drugs’ ... has yielded a legacy of harsh prohibition practices and perpetual punishment, with communities of color bearing a large, disproportionate burden as a result,” Edwards said. “The damages of mass incarceration and the ‘paper handcuffs’ that remain from having a cannabis-related offense on one’s record make it difficult to resume regular civilian life. Over time, and without intervention, this can have a deteriorating effect on families and communities.”
According to a 2022 report by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, non-White Pennsylvanians were disproportionately criminalized for cannabis-related offenses. The report showed that of the roughly 13,500 total cannabis possession arrests in 2021, 61 percent of arrestees were White and 38 percent were Black despite Black people making up only 11 percent of Pennsylvania’s population.
In other words, Black residents were about five times more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession in Pennsylvania than White residents, based on population. This is a significant increase from 2020, when Black residents were 3.5 times more likely to get arrested than White residents.
“Restorative justice initiatives, which facilitate expungements and pardons, are especially important in Pennsylvania because the state is still currently medical-only,” Edwards said. “Many other states, such as New York, for example, have included provisions for automatic expungement as part of their legalization bills. Cannabis is not fully ‘legal’ in Pennsylvania yet, and this type of relief has not been guaranteed. ... Grassroots activations, such as free expungement clinics, can benefit Pennsylvania communities by helping individuals navigate the state’s unique legal landscape.”