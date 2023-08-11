Ribbon-Cutting for McCracken Bro's

The McCracken family on Thursday celebrated the opening of the new location for Aztec Travel and the McCracken Brothers, both owned and operated by members of the family. Joseph McCracken, co-owner of McCracken Brothers, cut the ribbon for its office and Angel McCracken, owner of Aztec Travel, cut the ribbon for the agency’s side.

 Steven Lomax/Indiana County Chamber of Commerce

Aztec Travel Agency and McCracken Brothers LLC now inhabit a new office space at 1291 Indian Springs Road in Indiana.

“It’s been great,” Angel McCracken, Aztec Travel’s owner, said after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. “It’s a little bit smaller than my last office, but the location is perfect and it’s really nice that we can put the grass-fed beef that we have in here, so people can stop in and just buy piece parts.”