Aztec Travel Agency and McCracken Brothers LLC now inhabit a new office space at 1291 Indian Springs Road in Indiana.
“It’s been great,” Angel McCracken, Aztec Travel’s owner, said after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. “It’s a little bit smaller than my last office, but the location is perfect and it’s really nice that we can put the grass-fed beef that we have in here, so people can stop in and just buy piece parts.”
The businesses, owned and ran by members of the McCracken family, will share the office space below State Farm Agent Margy Gray. According to McCracken, the biggest perk of this relocation is the free parking lot, which will allow customers to browse products or just sit and chat for a little while longer.
Aztec Travel has been in operation since 1965, but only recently traded ownership to McCracken in 2013, who worked at the agency since 1993. Along with Dana Smathers, they help arrange domestic and international travel plans through a variety of companies.
McCracken Brothers is run by her two sons, Joseph and Jake. A versatile business, it operates on a farm developed in the 1800s outside of the borough providing beef products, and also provides excavation, water line installation and hardscaping.
“We are established businesses,” Angel said. “I’ve been doing this for 29 years and the kids are starting their own (business).”
A frequent patron says she has been utilizing McCracken’s services for 15 years and has been very happy with the results, joking that her frequent phone calls to McCracken are probably driving Angel insane.
Angel said people just like to know that when they call, they’re talking to the same person.
As for the future of the family’s businesses, she hopes that the Brothers eventually set up a market area at the farm proper, allowing customers to purchase fresh produce and beef straight from the source, while the travel agency will continue arranging vacation plans for Indiana residents within the town.
“I still like being in town for that,” McCracken said. “People still like coming to seeing somebody in person and talking to somebody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.