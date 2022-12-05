B.C. Taylor

Pictured during a past performance are, in front from left, Ricky Witkowski, B.C. Taylor, Jeff Jimerson and Hermie Granati.

 Submitted photo

Musician B.C. Taylor is bringing the “Feel the Love — A Taylor Family Christmas Concert” to the J.S. Byers Auditorium at Homer-Center High School at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Homer-Center Band and Choral Trip to Disney World, while sponsorships will aid Renda Media’s annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive.

