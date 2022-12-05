Musician B.C. Taylor is bringing the “Feel the Love — A Taylor Family Christmas Concert” to the J.S. Byers Auditorium at Homer-Center High School at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Ticket proceeds will benefit the Homer-Center Band and Choral Trip to Disney World, while sponsorships will aid Renda Media’s annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
The Feel the Love — Taylor Family Christmas Concerts became an instant hit when they first came to Indiana County back in 2012. The concerts ended with the sudden passing of B.E. Taylor in 2016. The concerts returned with a tribute show in 2017, and then concerts were conducted in 2018 and 2019 prior to the pandemic. And now this holiday musical tradition that the entire family will cherish returns for one show.
“We are excited to be coming back to Indiana County,” said B.C. Taylor, son of B.E. Taylor who is a recording artist currently based in Nashville. “It’s exciting to bring the shows back, and we made so many great friends in Indiana County who supported us in the past. We had an opportunity to add this date, and we hope you’ll support us and we promise an extraordinary night of holiday entertainment. If you’ve seen the show before, you will see we have all of the great singers and musicians reunited as we all look forward to Feeling the Love of Christmas once again.”
“We are pleased to have this date added to their schedule,” said Mark Bertig, vice president of Renda Media. “When the Sunday date became available, we knew this year’s show would have to be in a smaller venue, and I knew that the Homer-Center Band and Choral Group was raising money for a February trip to Disney, so we were able to work with Band Director Jon Stolarz and the Homer-Center School District to make the concert available to the many fans who have come to enjoy it through the years.”
The concert will be held in the J.S. Byers Auditorium at Homer-Center Jr.-Sr. High School. Only 625 tickets will be sold. They are priced at $46 and $51 for the first four rows in the center section. All tickets are electronic and can be purchased online by visiting homercenter.org, wccsradio.com or any of the Renda Media of Indiana websites or Facebook pages. The box office ticket link will also be available on the Homer-Center Marching Band Facebook page. For more information, call the high school office at (724) 479-8026.
“This is a great opportunity for our band and choral group and we are grateful for the opportunity to host the concert,” Stolarz said. “We have been fortunate enough to be involved with these concerts in the past at the KCAC, and we feel the intimacy of the J.S. Byers Auditorium is going to make for a special night and we hope people will come out and support us, and enjoy just a fabulous show.”
B.C. Taylor will be joined on the stage by the popular Ricky Witkowski, Jeff Jimerson, Hermie Granati and Taylor’s cousin, Bailey Taylor, who is also based in Nashville and recently released her own Christmas CD recording.
Homer-Center choral and band students will also have a role in this holiday spectacular.