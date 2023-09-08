Ken Bach, one of two Democrats preparing 2024 challenges to U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, said Thursday that he is not afraid to answer questions as was suggested by the other Democrat in the hunt, Philip Vecchio.
“I will debate him before the primary next year,” said Bach, from Smithton, in an email to The Indiana Gazette that was received after the deadline for Thursday’s edition.
However, Bach went on, it’s “pretty early to debate now.”
As he said in his email, “we should be working to help our candidates win in November.”
Bach and Vecchio each have organized social media campaigns in their bids for the Democratic nod in the 14th Congressional District, which was reapportioned earlier in this decade to include most of Indiana County as far north as Plumville, Rayne Township and Cherry Tree.
The district also covers all or part of Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Vecchio, who is from Lower Burrell in Westmoreland County, said he wants to answer questions at an event on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Mogie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub along Leechburg Road there.
Vecchio said it was “an event that was originally scheduled to be a debate between myself and Ken Bach,” but he is touting it on Facebook as “the first of many ‘Ask Phil Anything’ events” each scheduled to last an hour.
