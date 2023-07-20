Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon-authorized retailer, is planning for its 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway at TCC and Wireless Zone outlets.
On July 30 at 1 p.m., while supplies last, retailers at more than 1,000 stores will donate 120,000 backpacks with school supplies, continuing a tradition that has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children.
Local families can pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
It will be one backpack per child present, on a first-come, first-served basis, with any leftover backpacks donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Regionally, that includes Wireless Zone at 401 Philadelphia Street, Indiana; 208 Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township (outside Blairsville); 21890 U.S. Route 119 in Young Township (outside Punxsutawney), Jefferson County; 397 Hyde Park Road, Allegheny Township (near Leechburg); 5 Hilltop Plaza, East Franklin Township (near Kittanning); and in Latrobe, Delmont, Johnstown and Natrona Heights.
