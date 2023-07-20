Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon-authorized retailer, is planning for its 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway at TCC and Wireless Zone outlets.

On July 30 at 1 p.m., while supplies last, retailers at more than 1,000 stores will donate 120,000 backpacks with school supplies, continuing a tradition that has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children.

