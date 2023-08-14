FORD CITY — The beach and boat launch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong County has been closed since July 28, because of large amounts of algae and high levels of E. coli bacteria.
“The lake is experiencing a large mass of algae,” according to a July 28 Crooked Creek Lake Facebook posting. “Until sampling can be concluded and the areas are deemed safe, they will remain closed.”
Then, on Aug. 7, the Crooked Creek Lake Facebook poster reported that “beach samples taken (Aug. 7) concluded that the lake tested for high counts of E. coli.”
Ergo, it was reported on the Crooked Creek Lake Facebook page, “the beach and boat launch will remain closed until samples come back clean. Any water activities at the lake are prohibited during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause but our visitors’ health and safety are our top priority.”
The latest update was posted Saturday afternoon: “We really wanted to have a positive update for everyone this weekend but unfortunately the lake will remain closed until we receive a clean water sample.”
Recreation isn’t the only purpose for Crooked Creek Lake, a body of water just off state Route 66 near Ford City in Bethel Township, Armstrong County, into which Crooked Creek carries water from an origin near Clymer in Indiana County.
As authorized by federal Flood Control Acts of 1936 and 1938, Crooked Creek Lake is one of 16 flood-control projects maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers in its Pittsburgh District.
Its primary purpose is as an important link in a system of projects providing flood protection for the lower Allegheny and Ohio rivers.
The Corps said it was built in 1940 at a cost of over $4 million — but since then it has prevented flood damages estimated to be in excess of $713 million.
