Crooked Creek Lake

 Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

FORD CITY — The beach and boat launch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Crooked Creek Lake in Armstrong County has been closed since July 28, because of large amounts of algae and high levels of E. coli bacteria.

“The lake is experiencing a large mass of algae,” according to a July 28 Crooked Creek Lake Facebook posting. “Until sampling can be concluded and the areas are deemed safe, they will remain closed.”