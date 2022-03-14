The Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums performed Saturday at The Coney on Philadelphia Street in Indiana to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Due to weather, the group had to forgo a planned walking parade to IRMC Park and instead performed inside, going from room to room within the establishment.
The Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums was established in 1975 by John Duxbury Jr. and was named for the Laurel Highlands, according to information at laurelhighlanders.com.
With nearly 20 pipers and drummers in the band, the group travels the Eastern U.S. and Canada for competitions and performances.