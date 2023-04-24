Bailey Nace

Bailey Nace has announced her candidacy for Indiana Area school board.

Nace has lived in Indiana County for most of her life and has lived in the Indiana Area School District for the past four years, with a daughter that attends East Pike Elementary School. Nace is a veteran, having served for eight years in the U.S. military. She has also worked within the education field for more than five years, with a majority of that time spent working in special education programming, before pivoting to work for the Indiana County Assistance Office.