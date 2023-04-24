Bailey Nace has announced her candidacy for Indiana Area school board.
Nace has lived in Indiana County for most of her life and has lived in the Indiana Area School District for the past four years, with a daughter that attends East Pike Elementary School. Nace is a veteran, having served for eight years in the U.S. military. She has also worked within the education field for more than five years, with a majority of that time spent working in special education programming, before pivoting to work for the Indiana County Assistance Office.
Bailey currently attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study human development and family studies, minoring in LGBTQ studies as well. She is the founder of a local organization, The Rep Room, which is dedicated to providing resources and representation for the local LGBTQIA+ community. She is also the president of the recently established Indiana PFLAG chapter, which is part of the nation’s largest nonprofit organization that provides support and education for LGBTQ+ people and allies.
“A lot of my ideas, thoughts and abilities are derived from all these experiences,” Nace said. “Without the building structure, schools exist because of the students, parents and teachers. As a school board candidate who hopes to facilitate and create opportunities, I think it is important that all three of those groups are provided a voice and supported in every possible way by the board members.”
Nace believes in making education in the district a safe environment and providing accessibility for every student, parent and teacher in the district. Comprehension and communication are two skills that Nace hopes to prioritize as an effective school board member. She believes that board members should be knowledgeable and proactive in supporting the cultivation of curriculum and instruction through communication with teachers and staff to best accommodate their needs in effectively delivering instructional materials.
“The main goal of holding the seat (of school board member) should be to ask how can we help, and how can we be proactive in ensuring that every student and teacher feels safe and accommodated in our district’s learning environments,” Nace said.