BLAIRSVILLE — “I’ve been going to work every day for 50 years. And now it’s time to say it’s enough.”
Blairsville Borough Manager Michael Baker on Tuesday evening announced he will retire Dec. 23 after almost one and one-half years serving as both the borough manager and manager of Blairsville Municipal Authority. His public service tenure has included decades of service in the Indiana County coroner’s office, almost six years on the Indiana County board of commissioners and a year-and-a-half stint as township manager of North Fayette Township in Allegheny County.
“I’m retiring,” Baker told a handful of borough residents as the council concluded a close-door executive session to talk about his decision. “This is my hometown and I want my career to end here where it began.”
Council President John Bertolino and council members Jeff Marshall, Robert Startari and Kaitlyn Sagely unanimously accepted Baker’s resignation with regret then voted to place help wanted ads to find someone to replace him.
“There are challenges in public service no matter what you do. I really, really love this job and I like what I do. And I want to retire from this job while I still like it,” Baker said. “I never want to have to get up in the morning and say, ‘I don’t want to go there.’”
Baker took over as Blairsville’s lead administrator July 1, 2021, after the resignation of Tim Evans, who also held the dual management post.
In other business Tuesday evening:
• Council agreed to rezone a section of Old Route 22 from low-density residential to light industrial to accommodate the relocation of R&D Auto, a car repair shop, from Route 119 near Josephine.
Changing the zoning is one step toward letting Ben Rees move his business. Council’s second step was to approve “auto body shop” as a special exception use in a light-industrial zone, while giving borough officials some say over the operation and appearance of the business.
Neighbors quizzed council and Rees about the planned operation during the hearing. While they generally supported the idea of a new business, they were concerned whether there would be loud noise at night, whether their tax bills would increase and whether wrecked cars would be parked out front by the road.
“We don’t want a junkyard,” one stated.
“We’ll protect your property,” Baker told the residents. “If you visit the place they have right now, you wouldn’t find any of the adverse conditions that you’re worried about.”
“We can put constraints from the standpoints of … making sure adjacent property owners don’t have visibility to cars in disrepair,” Bertolino said. “Also, as people are coming into town, that’s a main entrance into town and we don’t want to see cars in disrepair sitting there.”
Bertolino assured residents that the change wouldn’t affect property assessment and taxes.
The company’s business plan calls for Ben Rees’s mother, Nancy Rees, to own the building and lease it to her son for the repair shop. Ben Rees said, “best case scenario,” the property would be cleared of vegetation beginning this weekend, and an 80-by-60-foot building would be constructed and ready to open for business in four or five months.
• Council agreed to advertise the borough’s proposed 2023 budget for public review and comment before voting on its adoption in December.
It’s a flat budget with continued strong revenue, a few expense increases that will be covered by current income and no need for an increase in tax rates, Baker told council.
The borough and municipal authority would each pay $12,000 toward a new computer network server for the borough building. There’s a small increase in the money budgeted to retain attorney Patrick Dougherty as solicitor — even though the borough has spent less than the amount budgeted for 2022, Baker said.
The borough also has listed $60,000 for the first payment on a loan for Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company to purchase a new brush truck, a figure that could be defrayed by a pending grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The spending plan lists about $2.187 million in expenses and revenues. Expenses will increase by $72,000 over 2022.
• Baker also told council that Lindy Paving has agreed to resurface three streets where it had done restoration patchwork following utility work earlier this year.
Peoples Natural Gas contracted Lindy to refinish the areas where the company excavated and replaced its main lines and service laterals on South Stewart Street, East Brown Street and South East Lane. “All those streets were cut and the restoration … was not to the satisfaction of the borough,” Baker said. “This morning, I met with their representatives on site and they said they are going to come in and mill those off in the spring and pave them curb to curb.”
• Blairsville Community Development Association Director Linda Gwinn reported that the community light-up night, including a parade, lighting of a Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa Claus is set for Dec. 5.