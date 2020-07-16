Family membes and friends of Sean Pearce released 44 balloons from the Pearce family home along Belvedere Boulevard near Black Lick on Wednesday to observe the 15th anniversary of his death in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Route 119 in Burrell Township.
The release included 29 red balloons representing his age when he died, and 15 purple ones representing the years he has been gone, his sister, Heather Pearce, said.
Sean Pearce’s death, from being run over by vehicles after he wrecked his bicycle in a construction area on July 15, 2005, sparked a dogged fight by his relatives for the arrest, prosecution and conviction of Greg Wisneski Jr., of Indiana, and for enactment of a state law providing more harsh penalties for drivers who flee the scenes of fatal accidents.