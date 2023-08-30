It’s comparable to the Fall Festival at that amusement park 55 miles away in West Mifflin.
But while high school and college bands were lined up over a three-week schedule at Kennywood, on Tuesday there were 10 musical groups from five counties coming together for Band Night at the Indiana County Fair.
This year’s host band came from Marion Center Area High School, and featured royalty.
Fair Queen Olivia Short was joined by Alternate Fair Queen Rylee Lee to greet the audience in the Mack Park grandstand — after which Olivia and her trumpet joined her classmates for a performance that included the National Anthem and the Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin.”
After Marion Center came high school bands from Punxsutawney Area, Indiana Area, Penns Manor Area, Northern Cambria, River Valley, Purchase Line, United and Homer-Center, with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Legend marching band capping the night.
They came with samples of their halftime shows, including for instance the work of Jon Bon Jovi by the Punxsutawney Area band.
There’s still a lot to offer as the week continues at Mack Park.
Highlights today include the Sheep Show at 8 a.m., the Market Goat Show at 1 p.m., the 4-H Rabbit Show at 6 p.m., and then the ATV Drag Race tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thursday includes the Beef Show and 4-H Horse Show, both at 9 a.m., the Premier Showmanship Contest and Cheerleading Expo Night, both at 6 p.m., with a Cheese Auction and Milk Chugging Contest following the showmanship contest.
Friday includes the Horse Show at 8 a.m., the 4-H/FFA Trophy Presentation at 3 p.m., Junior Livestock Sale Friday at 5 p.m. and Limited Pro Stock Pulls Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Among events capping the week are a Demolition Derby on Saturday afternoon and Stock-Semi & Tri-Axle Pulls on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.