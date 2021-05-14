Another round of cash-saving debt refinancing cleared the Indiana County board of commissioners’ office Wednesday as the panel agreed to rewrite the terms of a 2006 loan from S&T Bank.
The short of it is that the 4.76 percent interest rate has been cut, retroactive to May 1, to two lower rates: 3.5 percent for the taxable debt and 2.75 percent on bond money that was spent on non-taxable purposes.
The long of it is that a 44-page ordinance details how the outstanding balance, about $5.2 million, would be repaid in twice-a-year installments now through 2033.
Attorney Chris Brewer of Pittsburgh law firm Dinsmore & Shohl, said the full debt was reconfigured into taxable and non-taxable funds ($2.61 million in the former and $2.59 million in the latter) in order to comply with federal tax laws.
The amount that the county would save through the lower interest rates wasn’t discussed.
In addition to refinancing the 2006 note, Brewer said that CNB Bank recently agreed to terms of the loan refinancing papers that the commissioners approved in April.
In that package, $8 million remaining from two loans taken out in 2018 were rewritten with reductions from 2.243 percent to 1.993 percent on one loan and from 2.168 percent to 1.918 percent for the second.
To complete a three-step money-saving program, Brewer said, the commissioners would be asked in June to OK the refinancing of additional loans taken out in 2017 and 2018.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a loan of $50,000 from the county’s $1.23 million CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund to assist Michael B. Shoes in downtown Indiana. Like several previous loans, Michael B. Shoes would be charged no interest, would make no payments for the first year, then be given 60 months to pay off the principal.
The loan would help the store to retain the equivalent of 4½ full-time positions and to create 1½ more, said Angela Campisano, of Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
• Authorized the Indiana County probation office to file an application to the U.S. Department of Justice in pursuit of $715,000 through the Smart Innovative Grant for Community Supervision.
It’s early in the compliance process, Chief Probation Office Jim Decker told the commissioners.
“We have to submit this application to get the application,” he said. “It’s a highly competitive grant. But before we take the next step, we need your permission.”
Decker said the money would be used to pay for new technology equipment, a drug testing system, safety equipment and leased vehicles for probation officers.
• Left no uncertainty about the county’s respect and admiration for the healthcare and law enforcement community, and gave personal endorsements to those who bring awareness to prevention and treatment of Lyme Disease.
The commissioners proclaimed this week, May 11 to 16, as National Police Week; declared Saturday National Peace Officers Memorial Day; named May 5 to 15 as National Hospital Week; proclaimed May 6 to 12 as National Nurses Week; and this entire month as Lyme Disease Awareness Month.
Text of the commissioners’ proclamations accompanies the digital version of this article on The Indiana Gazette Online.
• Authorized Indiana County Solid Waste Authority to apply for a grant of $64,831 to support the revision of the county’s 10-year plan for municipal waste management. The thrust of the plan is to identify the landfill facilities that would handle waste generated in Indiana County into the early 2030s.
• Allowed the county planning office to apply for a grant of $16,500 from the PA WalkWorks Program “to fund the Development of Plans and Policies to Establish Activity-Friendly Routes that Connect to Everyday Destinations,” according to Molly Sarver of the planning office.
The state Department of Health awards money to local WalkWorks programs through the State Physical Activity and Nutrition (SPAN) program and the Preventive Health and Health Services (PHHS) block grant. The government awards money to the states through the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
• Learned that the shroud of mystery over Indiana County’s share of federal pandemic relief aid from the American Rescue Plan is slowly lifting.
“The government released some guidelines this week and we’ll be glad to get those,” Commissioner Robin Gorman reported. “They offered more information yesterday after the initial release. … We are sorting through those guidelines and bringing ourselves up to speed. So we will continue to update you.”
• Chief Clerk Robin Maryai reminded voters that mail-in ballots must be returned to the courthouse either by mail or in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday, the day of the spring primary.
A drop box is available now in the courthouse entrance and the voter registration office also will accept delivery of absentee ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Monday, then from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Republican and Democratic voters may cast ballots for all races in their parties’ nominating primaries but those voters registered to other parties or no party at all will get to vote in selected races.
The election to replace state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City, who resigned for health reasons in May, is open to all voters.
So is the referendum election, to decide questions that will appear on ballots separate from those listing partisan candidates.