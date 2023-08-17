Soon-to-be Barker's

Work is going on to prepare this storefront for a new business. Barker’s has been a presence in downtown Kittanning for 52 years, nine under current ownership. Its new Indiana outlet, along Philadelphia Street just over the White Township line, is scheduled to open Sept. 1.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

James and Leah Mathis believe Indiana is in need of an appliance store.

Come Sept. 1 — “just in time for the big Labor Day sale” — they plan to fill that need, by opening an outlet of their Barker’s Appliance in the former Indiana Vac location at 1875 Philadelphia St., just west of the Indiana Borough line in White Township.