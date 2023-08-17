James and Leah Mathis believe Indiana is in need of an appliance store.
Come Sept. 1 — “just in time for the big Labor Day sale” — they plan to fill that need, by opening an outlet of their Barker’s Appliance in the former Indiana Vac location at 1875 Philadelphia St., just west of the Indiana Borough line in White Township.
“We already do a lot of business in Indiana, so it made sense to open up a storefront there so our customers wouldn’t have to drive so far,” the couple said in answer to questions from The Indiana Gazette.
In Kittanning, Barker’s has had a presence for 52 years, nine for James and Leah, at 105 Wray Plan Road, off U.S. Route 422 in Manor Township.
The couple and their nine employees offer brands such as Maytag, Speed Queen and Samsung for kitchen and laundry appliances.
They say their sales staff is dedicated to providing one-on-one service that patrons won’t get from big box stores.
The current owners of Barker’s say they “price match the box stores, plus offer discounts if you are picking up.
“So we normally end up cheaper than the warehouse stores but we do it better. And we service everything we sell.”
The Mathis couple said they have trained, in-house service technicians that are able to diagnose and service the appliance quickly and efficiently.
“We are looking for help for the Indiana store,” they acknowledged. “First and foremost is a sales manager. Our hours will be Monday (through) Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” with evening and weekend hours to follow once they get some manpower.
Their hours in Kittanning are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
They also maintain bark ersappliance.com as well as a Facebook page, the latter of which has proclaimed, “Opening Soon. Indiana here we come.”
