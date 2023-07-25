Beacon Sound Systems LLC and Indiana animal shelter Four Footed Friends are hosting their first-ever “Barks and Brews” event to raise money for the animal shelter from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Beacon, 57 Grandview Ave. Extension.
The event will feature six hours of live music, food and beverage vendors, craft vendors and a pet-friendly environment for attendees.
“Dogs and pets are welcome at the event,” said Donna Davis, Four Footed Friends fundraising chair. “We will have doo doo bags and water bowls and stuff for the dogs. There’s a leash law in White Township, so (attendees) have to (keep their dogs leashed).”
Live music performances will include cover band HY-5 playing classic rock from the ‘60s through ‘90s from 1 to 3 p.m.; ‘80s/classic rock cover band Fuse from 4 to 6 p.m.; and headliners Steel City Yacht Club from 7 to 9 p.m., with Beacon president and owner Billy Citeroni on keyboard.
“Steel City Yacht Club (is) Pittsburgh’s No. 1 Yacht rock experience (cover band),” Citeroni said. “(It’s) a nine-piece band with a full horn section. We do everything from ‘I Love a Rainy Night’ to Steely Dan to Chicago.”
With at least four food vendors, attendees will be able to choose from a variety of food options, and Indiana brewing companies Levity and Noble Stein will be selling alcoholic beverages.
“There will be Mexican food, chicken, pork, a little variety of everything,” Davis said. “And people from Washington County are coming with wine slushies. There will be nonalcoholic drinks, also, (as well as) a couple craft vendors.”
Tickets are $25 for attendees ages 14 and older and $10 for attendees ages 6 to 13. Admission is free for children under 6-years-old. Attendees can also preorder tickets for $20 from the Four Footed Friends website.
Attendees will receive a commemorative Four Footed Friends pilsner glass as well as a $5 coupon to any of the vendors at the event.
“Get something to eat, get a drink, bring your dog, relax and listen to a band,” Davis said. “People haven’t been doing a lot since COVID, so this is a way of getting everybody out of the house to have a nice afternoon. And (attendees) will be stamped, so they can come and go as they please.”
All proceeds from the event will go toward the Four Footed Friends animal shelter.
“This is our first major fundraiser since (the beginning of) COVID,” Davis said. “It takes a lot of money to run that shelter. ... Our vet bills run probably $3,000 to $4,000 a month.”
Aside from vet bills, proceeds from Barks and Brews will go toward upkeep at the shelter, staffing and medicine, among other things, Davis said.
“We invest a lot of money into our animals,” Davis said. “There’s a lot that goes into running a shelter that people don’t often realize. Billy (Citeroni) has been very generous with what he’s donated to Four Footed Friends.”
Beacon, a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events, is providing the stage, lighting, sound, venue and more for the fundraiser, free of charge. Although the company provides a slew of goods and services for live events, this is the first live event Beacon is hosting at its Grandview Avenue Extension location, according to Citeroni.
“My goal is to put together a nice little venue in the future up there,” Citeroni said.
“It is truly a beautiful (location).”
