SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Powerful winds ripped roofs and siding from barns along a stretch of farmland in the Amish community of northwestern Indiana County on Monday night.
It was no twister, but the straight line winds “stronger than a weak tornado” left considerable damage as they blew northeast through Indiana County to Centre County, where meteorologists studied similar damage at first light Tuesday.
They found the same earmarks of damage left by the same system in the rural Georgeville area, according to meteorologist Rich Redmond, of the National Weather Service office near Pittsburgh.
No one was reported to be injured by the storm.
The heaviest damage shown in photos submitted by Beth Burnett, of Home, was sustained by structures along Mahoning Road between Georgeville Road and Route 210.
Amish farmers and workers converged on the area this morning to begin recovery efforts.
“They were already working on the one barn,” Burnett said.
“They were rebuilding already, but there was still a lot of debris.
“And down toward Weaver Road, they got hit down that way, too.”
Emergency services responded to reports of snapped power lines and fallen trees throughout the county beginning late Monday afternoon.
“We’re 100 percent sure there was no tornado. But our survey of the area northeast of you showed damage left by winds we estimated at 75 to 85 mph,” Redmond told The Gazette.
What wasn’t evident was the narrow path of destruction that twisters leave.
On the Fujita-Pearson scale, an F1 tornado can pack winds of 73 to 112 mph.
The scale actually has an F0 category for circular winds moving 40 to 72 mph.
“A tornado’s right path limits the area of damage,” Redmond said. “But in this situation you had a widespread area of very strong winds. So the damage was widespread.”
Redmond noted a quirk about the progress of the storm. Rain fell before the strong winds arrived, the opposite of the usual movement of cold fronts that bring strong thunderstorms in the summer, when rain and falling temperatures trail the winds at the head of the storm.