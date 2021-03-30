An armed, barricaded man died Monday afternoon in Creekside, where state police tried for hours to convince him to exit a house along Indiana Road just west of Route 954.
State police said the man was a 59-year-old Creekside resident, and reported that he apparently had taken his own life before troopers entered the house.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman this morning said he would not publicly identify the man or release other information about his death.
Troopers were sent early in the afternoon to attempt a welfare check and asked residents in the vicinity to stay indoors and for motorists to avoid the area. “Troopers then gathered information, which indicated that the person was armed and barricaded alone inside the residence,” police said.
The Creekside fire department was alerted just after 1:30 p.m. to assist police with a door-to-door canvass of the neighborhood and to set up roadblocks.
State police sent the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) with fortified vehicles and protective, armored equipment used by troopers who approached the house. Camouflaged troopers with long arms took positions in a wooded area on a hillside across Indiana Road from the house where the man ignored appeals to exit.
Two officers flew camera-equipped drones from the vicinity of the Creekside fire station for close-up surveillance of the two-story vinyl-sided house.
Occasionally, loud bangs were heard, not sharp like gunfire, and clouds of smoke could be seen rising from outside the house.
Creekside volunteer firefighters detoured traffic from Route 954 (Shelocta Street) southwest of town, from Indiana Road west of the scene of the standoff, from Route 954 north of Creekside — where school buses and other vehicles were sent onto Nin Riddle Street past the fire station — and on Route 110 (Indiana Road) at the Nin Riddle Street intersection.
Spectators milled about on Route 110 just inside the detour point; others watched from their front porches on Indiana Road. A helicopter from a Pittsburgh television station circled overhead.
A police officer used a bullhorn to call out to the man, addressing him by name at times.
The officer told the man he had done nothing wrong and that many were concerned with his well-being. He repeatedly instructed the hidden man to walk out the front door with his hands raised.
He assured the man over the loudspeaker that his well-being was their primary concern and any help that he needed would be provided.
The effort apparently ended just after 6 p.m. when police entered the house. The man on the bullhorn went silent.
A truck from the coroner’s office pulled up at 7:30 p.m.