The Order of the Eastern Star Latrobe Chapter #221 will host a basket party at noon Sunday at Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St. in Latrobe.
Admission is $5 and includes a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.
Doors open at noon and basket drawings begin promptly at 2 p.m.
Basket values begin at $25. There will also be opportunities for 50/50 and larger items, sold separately. The organization needs your help. This chapter needs donations of the following: lunch items, door prizes, baskets and volunteers to solicit businesses for basket/item donations.
Please contact WM Jodee or AM Cathi, if you can help. Please see the group’s Facebook page for details.