Rebecca Wincek Bateson

 Gazette file photo

Dr. Rebecca Wincek Bateson, optometrist owner of private practices in Indiana and Blairsville, has been awarded the 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.

The Optometrist of the Year Award recognizes a member of the POA who, through years of dedicated service to optometry, the vision welfare of the public and their community, merits recognition from the optometrists of the state of Pennsylvania for that state’s highest honor. Bateson was recognized for her achievement at the POA’s annual awards ceremony held in April at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.