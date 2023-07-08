Dr. Rebecca Wincek Bateson, optometrist owner of private practices in Indiana and Blairsville, has been awarded the 2022 Optometrist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.
The Optometrist of the Year Award recognizes a member of the POA who, through years of dedicated service to optometry, the vision welfare of the public and their community, merits recognition from the optometrists of the state of Pennsylvania for that state’s highest honor. Bateson was recognized for her achievement at the POA’s annual awards ceremony held in April at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.
Bateson earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University. Later, she achieved a diplomate in the American Board of Optometry. After beginning her career, Bateson served eight years on the board of directors for the Southwestern Optometric Society, a local group of POA member doctors, and then was elected to the POA board of directors from 2012 to 2019, where she held the trustee, secretary/treasurer, president-elect, president and immediate past president positions.
During her time on the board of directors, she discovered a passion for legislative affairs, joining the POA committee aimed at protecting and expanding rights for Pennsylvania optometrists so they can better serve citizens of the commonwealth in their eye care needs. Bateson also lends her expertise and time to her community in other ways: volunteering for the Special Olympics, providing free eye exams to underserved populations and advocating for comprehensive diabetic eye care at events like the Pittsburgh American Diabetes Association Expo.
The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is the professional organization for more than 1,250 doctors of optometry in Pennsylvania. An affiliate of the American Optometric Association, POA promotes the highest quality eye and vision care by optometrists, represents optometry to state government, provides its members with post-graduate education and membership benefits and conducts activities in the interest of the visual welfare of the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.