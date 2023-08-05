A native of the old coal fields in eastern Indiana County came home Thursday to a hero’s welcome, with the key to the borough of Clymer and a proclamation from the borough of Indiana.

Arthur F. Jacobson, 98, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was up north for a 76th reunion of surviving members of the 83rd Infantry Association in Annapolis, Md., and to see relatives in Indiana County and Youngstown, Ohio.