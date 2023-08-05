A native of the old coal fields in eastern Indiana County came home Thursday to a hero’s welcome, with the key to the borough of Clymer and a proclamation from the borough of Indiana.
Arthur F. Jacobson, 98, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was up north for a 76th reunion of surviving members of the 83rd Infantry Association in Annapolis, Md., and to see relatives in Indiana County and Youngstown, Ohio.
He was one of the youngest survivors of World War II to take part in that reunion in Annapolis, with others ranging in age up to 107. Then he came home to Indiana County.
“We were both surprised and honored,” his son Edward said after a whirlwind day that included lunch at Luigi’s Restaurant in Clymer, where that borough’s Council President Louis Tate and Manager Sonya Schrenkel had a presentation.
It also included a presentation at Edward Jacobson’s White Township home by Indiana Mayor William B. Simmons:
“Whereas, Arthur Jacobson was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Green Township, Indiana County,” Simmons proclaimed, “and ...
“Whereas, he was inducted into the army on Sept. 14, 1943, and assigned to the 83rd Infantry Division. He fought in four of the five campaigns in Europe which were Normandy, Brittany, Ardennes (otherwise known as the Battle of the Bulge) and Rhineland, only missing that last campaign after being wounded; and ...
“Whereas, he was twice wounded, once in France and the second time in Germany, and he spent nine months in the hospital. He was discharged from the army on Dec. 5, 1945, two days before his 21st birthday; and ...
“Whereas, he was awarded a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, a Good Conduct Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge, four Bronze Service Stars, the American Campaign medal, a Europe-Africa Medal Mideast medal, a World War II Victory medal, and the French Legion of Honor which is France’s highest military award ...
“Now, therefore, I, William B. SImmons, by virtue of the authority of the Office of Mayor of Indiana Borough, Pennsylvania, hereby proclaim Aug. 3, 2023, as Arthur Jacobson Day.”
Similarly, Tate and Schrenkel had a key to the borough of Clymer for Jacobson.
“I’m flabbergasted,” Arthur Jacobson said later in the day Thursday. “It is a great honor.”
Jacobson was the sixth of eight children who lived in the Dixonville area.
“I helped my father in one of the country coal mines before I was drafted,” he recalled. “I helped him push (the coal) out.”
He was the youngest of four brothers who served in World War II.
“All survived the war,” he said Thursday.
Jacobson has written about his memories of that war. He turned 18 on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese, and registered for the draft. He was inducted following his junior year in high school.
“I was at Camp Shanks (New York) on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and departed for the European Theater on June 16, 1944, arriving in England on June 27, 1944,” he recalled.
He arrived in France on July 19, 1944, and was assigned as a replacement to the 83rd Infantry Division.
“I spent eight months on the front line,” he recalled. “I was one of the oldest there, not in years, but in the number of days of combat.”
He was wounded on Aug. 25, 1944, but later returned to battle. He was wounded a second time on March 2, 1945, in Germany.
“I spent nine months in the hospital,” he recalled. “Three of those months were spent in England, and six months were spent in an Army hospital in Augusta, Ga.”
He was discharged from the Army and the hospital on the same day, Dec. 5, 1945, two days before his 21st birthday.
In the decades since World War II, Arthur Jacobson went to drafting school, winding up working in Miami and meeting his future wife, a Cuban immigrant named Marta, in 1949.
They married the following year and had four children.
Those were among the good memories of decades past.
In December 2019, Arthur Jacobson returned to Europe for the 75th anniversary “of the largest battle the U.S. Army ever fought, the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium,” accompanied by his son Edward.
The flight attendants told the pilots about Jacobson being on the flight from Washington, D.C., to Brussels.
As he recalled, “soon it was announced over the intercom that I was aboard. I was given a huge ovation from our fellow passengers. A short time later, the co-pilot came back to greet me and thank me for my service. I thought that was the end of my five minutes of fame.”
It was not the end of his memories from that trip 75 years after the Battle of the Bulge.
He went to an American cemetery “to visit the grave of my best friend, Albert W. Duffer. Albert and I were a bazooka team during the war.”
As he further recalled, “we were together through most of the war until Jan. 6, 1945, the day he was killed by a sniper’s bullet just a few feet from me. He was 20 years old. I never fired the bazooka again.”
His being interviewed during that trip by The Associated Press put him in newspapers around the world as well as on Belgian television.
“Of the tens of thousands of soldiers who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, I was the focus of the 75th anniversary commemoration,” he recalled. “I could not believe it. I was an instant celebrity. At every event we attended, people stood in line for my autograph. Even at breakfast and dinner, people would approach our table thanking me and requesting my autograph.”
Eventually, Jacobson’s return to Europe concluded with tours of a battle site in Germany’s Hurtgen Forest and the city of Bastogne, Belgium, “where our 101st Airborne Division was cut off for four days during the war with little food and ammunition until Gen. Patton broke through the encirclement. Today, it is a very nice city and a great place to visit.”
As he wrote in April 2017, “the memories of the horror that happened on the battlefields so long ago never fade.”
He also wrote, “I left out much of the bad stuff,” but said “it does show the real cost of war. Freedom is not free!”
