The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lighthouse in Altoona. The topic will be producing value-added products from the hive. You need not be a beekeeper to attend. For more information, please call (814) 472-7637 or visit www.ccbee.org.
