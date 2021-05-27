The Pittsburgh Belairs
The Pittsburgh Belairs oldies group will perform a show of doo-wop, Motown and other favorites in a free concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater in Blairsville.

 Anthony Frazier/Submitted photo

