HOMER CITY — How much deeper can the winter get?
After a month marked by knee-deep snowfall and extended subfreezing cold that’s left Homer City street workers weary from a routine of plow, salt and repeat, the next measure of conditions is a weather-defying plan by Peoples Natural Gas Co. to begin excavating and replacing its pipeline system.
Shadco Excavating, the contractor for the utility project, is set to move heavy equipment onto the Church Street field across from the fire station and begin digging Monday morning, officials reported Tuesday at borough council’s monthly business meeting.
The plan calls for excavation of lines on Railroad Avenue, Elm and South Lincoln streets and both sides of Church Street, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said.
Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr. said Shadco officials wanted to delay the work because of the weather.
“The gas company told them absolutely not, they want to start on the seventh,” Iezzi said.
“I want to caution everybody. This isn’t the best time of year to be doing gas lines,” Nymick said. “But that reflects the condition of the gas lines in town so you let them do it.”
Meanwhile, the borough has utility woes of its own.
“Right now we are leaking a phenomenal amount of water in our (Central Indiana County Water Authority) system,” Nymick told council. “We’ll do leak detection when some of the snow melts and we can find valves and shutoffs.”
Owners of two homes reported frozen water meters.
“If anybody sees any water running, call me,” Nymick said.
Nymick told council that he and three street employees worked 12 days in January on salting and plowing the streets.
They amassed almost 40 hours of overtime.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison reminded borough residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours of a snowfall. The borough ordinance holds owners responsible for snow removal at vacant lots and empty houses.
“If you have neighbors that are unable to do that, I kindly ask, because we’re a tight-knit community, that somebody could assist elderly and disabled people in removing snow from their sidewalks,” Jellison added.
Council’s light agenda called only for the board to approve the minutes, pay the bills and adjourn until March 1. Of the 47 minutes between the open and close, 25 minutes were spent in a closed-door executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
Other than the weather, council talked about:
• The annual chicken dinner to raise money for the police dog program. Proceeds of the dinner and basket raffles set for Saturday, April 23, at the Homer City fire station will support upkeep of K-9 officer Thor.
• The yearly Citizens’ Ambulance Service membership drive. The ambulance company has blanketed its service area with direct mail appeals for support. Mayor Arlene Wanatosky called Citizens’ family membership program an important investment for sustaining round-the-clock response to calls for help. A membership covers 50 percent of a family’s out-of-pocket costs for an emergency call for medical response, treatment and transportation.
• Recognition of Black History Month by proclamation of the mayor. The February observance “recognizes the contributions in the past and currently that African Americans and people of color have made and are making to our collective society,” Wanatosky said.