Bella Spa and Beauty, a health and beauty treatment center, will host a grand opening event at the company’s new location from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 101 Heritage Run Road.
Bella Spa, which opened in early June 2016, moved from its Wayne Avenue location to Heritage Run Road in August. The beauty company’s new location is about twice as large, allowing the company to expand its services and hours of operation.
“(The new location) is great,” said Bella Spa owner and founder Gabbi Myers. “It’s given us a lot more opportunity. It’s twice the square footage, so we’ve been able to add some new employees (and) services to better serve the community.”
The health and beauty treatment center provided a number of services at its old location, including skincare, massages, cosmetic injectables, waxing and more. Some of the new services Bella Spa will offer include an infrared sauna, hair and laser services, fitness classes, microblading and more capacity to work with clients. Spray tanning is the only service Bella Spa won’t continue at its new location.
“We have added four more treatment rooms (for) massages and facials, and then we have three designated medical spa rooms that do laser services, Botox and filler, IV infusions and microblading,” Myers said. “The only service we are not doing is spray tans because we didn’t want to bring the mess of spray tans to our new, clean building.”
Myers said the size of the new location has enabled the company to add more manicure and pedicure stations, a boutique hair salon and an upstairs venue to host yoga, Pilates and Zumba classes. Myers said she also intends to offer meditation and potentially hypnosis classes in the near future.
With Bella Spa’s increase in goods, services and hours of operation, Myers was able to hire for 10 new positions.
“We have hired two front desk coordinators, two fitness instructors, two massage therapists, two nail techs and two hair dressers,” Myers said. “We have extended hours now, too. We’re open like two hours more almost every day except for Saturdays.”
Bella Spa’s grand opening event will feature specials for a variety of goods and services, giveaways, refreshments, a ribbon cutting ceremony and an opportunity to meet the staff. Clients can enter the giveaway by posting a picture on social media and tagging the company.
“Clientele will have to take a photo while they’re there and tag us on either Facebook or Instagram,” Myers said, “and they’ll be entered to win a free massage, Botox treatment, filler, products, a facial, a hair service and a nail service.”
Myers attributed Bella Spa’s growth to her staff, which is about six times larger than when the company first opened in 2016.
“I started with four employees, and now I have I think 24 on payroll,” Myers said. “Honestly, my staff is by far the most amazing group of individuals. They’re very talented and they’re the reason clients come back.”
Myers said the company can better accommodate its clients with more staff members, and she’s particularly excited to offer hair services, something clients have wanted for years.
“I love that we have hair (services) because clients have been asking for that for years,” Myers said. “It just kind of makes us more like a one-stop shop, and we have retail space, so we can carry more items that you can’t get in Indiana.”
After the Aug. 31 closing of Sephora, a beauty retail store that was located in the Indiana Mall’s JCPenney, Bella Spa will offer makeup lines, hair products, skin care products and body items customers can no longer get in Indiana, according to Myers.