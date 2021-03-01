Connie Bence, CIC of the Helwig Agency, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a leading national insurance professional organization.
Bence was awarded a certificate marking more than 25 years of leadership as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training.
Bence said the ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC program is a testament to the value she places on “real world” education and customer satisfaction.
“Your clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole continue to benefit from such dedication,” cited William J. Hold, CRM, CISR, CEO and president of the Society of CIC.
The program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a nonprofit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.