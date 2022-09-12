On Sept. 8, the Aging Services Inc. Mahoning Hills Social Center held a bench dedication Service in their new garden area. The dedication memorial was in memory of long-time center participant, Ellen Chambers.
Both the new garden and bench were made possible by the Family and Friends of Ellen Chambers, a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and the Evergreen Conservancy of Indiana County.
What makes this dedication so unique is that the bench, which was donated by the Evergreen Conservancy, was made with recycled plastic. The conservancy was able to earn this bench by collecting more than 500 pounds of plastic bags through a program run by TREX, a nationwide recycling effort. TREX sends a bench to any organization that collects 500 pounds of soft plastic in a six-month period. The Conservancy is calling this effort “Bags to Benches”. The conservancy selected Aging Services to receive a bench because they are a donation collection point, and the Mahoning Hills Social Center has been collecting plastic bags for the past year.
If community residents are interested in this project, they can donate grocery bags, bread bags, water or soft drink case overwraps, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood belle bags, Ziploc, and other re-closable bags, produce bags, bubble wrap, salt bags, and cereal bags. These items should be dry and clean. Plastic bottles and all other hard plastics cannot be donated to this program. They should be donated to the Indiana County Recycling Program. Residents wishing to donate soft plastics should take them to the YMCA, S&T Arena and the Indiana Borough office.