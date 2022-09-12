bench dedication

Pictured, from left, are standing, Bob Lockard, Evergreen Conservancy; Debora Chambers Kaza and Ed Steele, family members of Ellen Chambers; Mary Beth Wilson, Mahoning Hills Social Center manager; and Cindy Rogers, Evergreen Conservancy. Seated are Alice Steele, Beverly Philippi and Karen Philippi Gresh, family members.

 Submitted photo

On Sept. 8, the Aging Services Inc. Mahoning Hills Social Center held a bench dedication Service in their new garden area. The dedication memorial was in memory of long-time center participant, Ellen Chambers.

Both the new garden and bench were made possible by the Family and Friends of Ellen Chambers, a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and the Evergreen Conservancy of Indiana County.