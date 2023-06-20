The Indiana County NAACP chose its annual observance of Juneteenth to honor one of its longtime members.
NAACP President Dr. Carolyn Princes told a gathering Monday evening at Mack Park that Sandra K. Williams was an advocate for social justice for 35 years.
“Sandy had worked here since I had been with the NAACP,” Princes recalled during the dedication of a bench to Williams’ memory. “Sandy was heavily involved as long as I can remember with these Juneteenth celebrations.”
Indiana County has marked with celebrations June 19, the anniversary of the news reaching the last Confederate slaves, in 1865 in Texas, that they had been set free more than two years before by President Abraham Lincoln in his Emancipation Proclamation.
Ergo, the holiday also is known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day.
“It is a celebration for all,” Princes said of Juneteenth, which this year had as its theme “Futurama: There’s No Turning Back.”
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners recalled in a proclamation marking the day that “the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was a leader in abolitionism, being the first to pass the Act for Gradual Abolition of Slavery in 1780,” 83 years before the Emancipation Proclamation and 85 years before Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth continues to focus on education, reassurance and self-improvement, while the elders recounting past events and prayers play a major part of the celebrations,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read during her portion of the proclamation also read by colleagues Sherene Hess and R. Michael Keith.
Hess, who also is vice president of the Indiana County NAACP, opened the proclamation with a “whereas” that Juneteenth was declared a Pennsylvania holiday in 2019 and proclaimed as a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden.
Theo Turner, director of the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, led an invocation that remembered Williams as being “solid as a rock and we are appreciative of the time she spent with us.”
Sandra K. Galloway Williams, 73, of Creekside, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022. Her husband of 52 years, David C. Williams, and other family members gathered Monday to help dedicate the bench in her memory.
Princes also mentioned the passing of Williams’ son, David Christian “Chris” Williams Jr., 60, of Creekside, on May 12.
Others on hand for Monday’s ceremony included other members of the NAACP board, as well as at least three members of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission’s Indiana County Advisory Council, Princes, Sheriff Robert E. Fyock and Melanie Husted.
Others on that council are Roxann J. Tyger, Minister Wayne A. Yost, Ashley Wolfe, Kayla C. Stewart, Dr. Brian J. Farester, Lynne A. Jaworski and Nashat Zuraikat.
