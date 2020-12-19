Members of the Evergreen Conservancy recently presented a bench to the Chevy Chase Community Center made out of 500 pounds of soft plastic bags through the Bags to Benches program by Trex, a composite decking company.
Bags are to be collected in six months, though the Evergreen Conservancy collected its in five.
The concept came to Indiana as a Boy Scout Eagle project by Silas Schiera of Troop 1011 in Indiana, who organized the collection of plastic bags.
The bench was donated to Indiana Area High School near the band’s practice field so parents and community members can watch and listen to the band while it plays.
Since then, the Horace Mann PTA and Indiana County League of Women Voters have taken up the six-month plastic bag challenge.
Residents can donate grocery bags, bread bags, water case and soft drink case overwraps, bubble wrap, cereal bags and newspaper sleeves. All bags must be clean and dry. There are two locations to donate: the YMCA, where there is a donation box outside the door, and the S&T Bank Arena, with a box just inside the door.